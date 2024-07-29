Super-charge your video surveillance with intuitive AXIS Camera Station Pro

Teresa Huysamen, Surveillance Business Unit Manager at Duxbury Networking.

Duxbury Networking, which positions itself as a leading South African networking solutions distributor, has announced the availability of the next-generation AXIS Camera Station Pro video management software (VMS). Designed to put efficient surveillance at users’ fingertips with an intuitive interface that is easy to operate, AXIS Camera Station Pro 6.2 provides a customisable video management and access control solution for companies of all sizes.

This high-functioning video surveillance and access management software provides full control over a site. Because the solution is completely customisable, companies can tailor it according to their unique needs while easily linking it to their private network. It also offers scalability, making it an ideal choice for businesses looking to expand their surveillance capabilities over time.

The software easily integrates with an extensive range of AXIS products as well as third-party solutions. The latest version features improved search functionality, providing an efficient and comprehensive security solution with various upgrades. It effectively integrates the functionality of a company’s video, audio, radar and access control in a complete cyber secure conscious environment.

AXIS Camera Station Pro 6.2 includes features such as live view, recording playback, multisite management and alarm handling. There is also optional cloud connectivity to provide more control for managers regardless of their geographic locations. The software supports mobile app connectivity, allowing users to monitor their systems on the go.

“We are thrilled to bring the new version of AXIS Camera Station Pro to the local market. This advanced VMS is designed to meet the growing demand for robust, scalable and user-friendly security solutions,” says Teresa Huysamen, Surveillance Business Unit Manager at Duxbury Networking. “With its comprehensive features and ease of use, businesses of all sizes and across industry sectors can enhance their security infrastructure as easily and cost-effectively as possible.”

Key features of AXIS Camera Station Pro 6.2 include:

Scalability: The software is designed to handle growing surveillance needs, making it suitable for both small businesses and large enterprises with multiple locations.

Mobile app support: Users can access live and recorded video, receive notifications and manage their system remotely via the AXIS Camera Station mobile app, providing flexibility and convenience.

Access control integration: The VMS includes a tab for AXIS Camera Station Secure Entry so companies can easily manage visitors and verify access to their premises.

Search: The advanced timeline with video scrubbing and display of events makes it easy to find the right video. Smart search can find objects with different characteristics and similarities.

AXIS Data Insights Dashboard: This feature provides valuable insights and analytics, helping businesses make data-driven decisions to enhance their security operations. This data can be useful in understanding the movement of vehicles and people at a site.

“AXIS Camera Station Pro is not just about video management, it is about providing a complete security solution that integrates seamlessly with existing systems,” says Huysamen. “We believe this product will set a new standard in the South African security market.”

For more information, contact Duxbury Networking, (+27) 011 351 9800, info@duxnet.co.za, https://www.duxbury.co.za/axis-communications.