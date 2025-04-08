Superhuman: Discover AI-enhanced productivity and efficiency

Don't miss this opportunity to stay ahead of the curve.

To remain competitive in today's fast-changing business landscape, it is crucial to use the most effective tools and technologies at your disposal. One such groundbreaking tool is AI, specifically generative AI, which is transforming how businesses operate by significantly enhancing productivity and efficiency. Mecer Inter-Ed, renowned for its expertise in IT training, is at the forefront of this revolution, offering free online webinars designed to help you harness the full potential of Microsoft 365 Copilot.

AI, generative AI and agentic AI are rapidly taking over much of the onerous work that used to dominate workdays. This technological shift sets the scene for more productive, efficient and innovative organisations. According to Mecer Inter-Ed, these advancements are not just incremental changes but transformative leaps akin to the impact of the steam engine during the 19th century industrial revolution. A recent McKinsey report, titled: ‘Superagency in the Workplace’, estimates that the long-term AI opportunity could add approximately $4.4 trillion in productivity growth potential from corporate use cases.

Morne Hugo, Executive: Microsoft Training at Mecer Inter-Ed, describes AI – specifically generative AI – as a considerable leap forward for productivity. In 2023, Microsoft reported that early users of its Copilot AI experienced immediate productivity gains. The relevance of the 2023 white paper remains significant, as its findings continue to align with ongoing trends in AI and productivity. In 2025, a study by the International Data Corporation (IDC) confirmed and expanded on these findings, showing that organisations using AI tools like Microsoft 365 Copilot saw a 35% increase in overall productivity. The study highlighted that 78% of users experienced enhanced decision-making capabilities, and 82% reported a significant reduction in routine task handling time. Furthermore, the report emphasised that 90% of the businesses integrating advanced AI solutions witnessed a notable improvement in employee satisfaction and work-life balance, reinforcing the transformative potential of generative AI in modern workplaces.

Despite these significant gains, some organisations and end-users remain hesitant or unsure about how to fully leverage generative AI. Hugo points out: "You don’t know what you don’t know. For many organisations and individuals, there is a lack of maturity in adopting solutions like Copilot and using its full capabilities in every aspect of their work. It takes change management, new methodologies and changing the way we work to get the full benefits of it."

To assist organisations in tapping into the full capabilities of generative AI, Mecer Inter-Ed is hosting a series of free online webinars focused on Microsoft 365 Copilot. These workshops aim to educate attendees on the diverse use cases for Copilot and provide guidance on deploying and utilising it for maximum benefit.

Hugo notes that the webinars will address business processes from an end-user perspective, demonstrating how they can enhance the processes they are involved in. The primary audience includes enterprises, partners and SMEs that have invested in Copilot or are considering it. The goal is to help these groups learn how to effectively use the available technology.

Understanding that AI will not replace jobs is crucial; instead, it will elevate the role of individuals who are adept at using these advanced tools. By mastering AI, you can become an invaluable asset in your organisation, driving innovation and efficiency. The demand for skilled professionals who can harness the power of AI is rapidly increasing, making this training an essential step in future-proofing your career.

Don't miss this opportunity to stay ahead of the curve. Sign up for Mecer Inter-Ed's free online webinars today and take the first step towards becoming a leader in the AI-driven workplace.