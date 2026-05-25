Supply chain strategies demand expert technology services

Adam Whittington, Solutions Executive at iqx.

The current instability of global trade routes suggests that navigating supply chain volatility is no longer a matter of simple logistics management, but one that demands high-level strategic foresight and management. For South African industry, the stakes are uniquely localised – especially for the many hundreds of thousands of livelihoods dependant on the intricate citrus and deciduous fruit export networks that serve as the country’s economic arteries. Any friction here immediately impacts global credibility, domestic food security, economic growth and jobs.

Relying on traditional logistics levers is increasingly insufficient. Instead, the focus is rapidly shifting towards the necessity of secure, data-led and compliant operational frameworks. When systems are properly governed and insights are extracted in real-time, the transition from reactive firefighting to predictive management becomes more realistic and useful. Often, the ability to maintain flow through these critical networks depends on the quality of the professional guidance behind the scenes at the outset. Ensuring that the underlying digital architecture is as resilient as the physical infrastructure it directs is critical for government’s goals to grow South Africa’s export-led economy.

The challenge, however, lies in the execution of this digital transition. Many businesses find that, while the infrastructure to move goods is available, the internal systems that oversee and manage it remain fragmented, leaving them vulnerable to productivity delays, cyber threats and regulatory lapses. And, given South Africa’s tightening legislative environment, a breach in data integrity carries the consequences of more than just a delayed shipment. Hard-won trust in international trade partnerships can quickly vanish, and significant fines can be triggered under POPIA which can devastate a business and the networks reliant on it.

A unified digital backbone where security and compliance are not add-ons, but pre-emptively and natively integrated into daily workflows across the business, has become essential.

The recent transformation of a South African logistics provider serving major clients across the FMCG and beverages sector is a case in point. Its systems, platforms and data flows formed part of the broader operational environment of major enterprise clients, which meant that cyber security and information governance was a business-critical requirement to both maintain client trust and continue on their growth trajectory.

Security capability had not matured at the same pace as the business. This is not unusual. Key controls needed to be strengthened, while compliance expectations from enterprise customers continued to rise. The business operated fully within the Microsoft cloud ecosystem, which, like all cloud environments, requires organisations to actively implement and maintain security measures. As a result, they were under increasing pressure to demonstrate stronger security controls, clearer governance and ongoing compliance reporting.

A baseline assessment of the environment was conducted to identify critical security and compliance gaps, understand risk exposure and prioritise the most important actions. From there, implementing and optimising Microsoft-aligned security and compliance controls that were already available within the environment helped to unlock more value from the existing technology investment while strengthening the organisation’s overall security posture.

The key interventions to unlock value included:

Strategic understanding and advisory on costs, available tools, the business’ information landscape and how to manage sensitive and regulated information more effectively while responding to evolving threats.

Implementing information protection and compliance governance.

Commercial and operational enablement through optimised Microsoft licensing to better align capability to actual business need.

Applying Microsoft’s compliance and data security toolsets to better govern data, access control and information protection.

War room simulations to test incidents like phishing, user awareness initiatives, internal and external vulnerability scanning.

Ongoing strengthening of business continuity readiness.

Securing their wider operational ecosystem, from internally developed systems to client-facing integrations.

The measurable key outcomes and impacts speak for themselves. The business has now built a strong foundation to support emerging AI use cases, and was enabled to extract much more value from their existing Microsoft investment. Within the Microsoft stack, their Secure Score improved from 42.83% to 82.65%, and Compliance Score improved from 57% to 75%.

Today, the business enjoys much stronger alignment to the expectations of its clients and applies better governance and control over sensitive information and systems.

No margin of error

In an era defined by global volatility and tightening legislative demands, the margin of error in logistics has effectively vanished. The physical movement of goods is inseparable from the digital frameworks that oversee them, and a single security breach or a fragmented data silo can disrupt an entire supply chain as surely as a physical blockade. Investing in expertly managed technology services and natively integrated security protocols means data protection can be the gateway to building a resilient, predictive engine capable of turning complex global challenges into a competitive advantage.

Whittington is Solutions Executive at iqx, a division of technology and management consultancy iqbusiness.