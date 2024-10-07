SurTech broadens Diligent relationship in SA

Dino Carletti, head of sales, SurTech.

Johannesburg-based governance, risk and compliance software provider SurTech, a long-time distributor of Diligent solutions, has now also been appointed as exclusive reseller.

The new status means that SureTech can offer customers in South Africa the full range of Diligent's products.

Diligent specialises in GRC and ESG (environmental, social and governance) SaaS solutions. Following the acquisitions of Galvanize and Steele Compliance Solutions in 2021, it is recognised as the world’s largest GRC SaaS company, serving more than 25 000 companies and over 1 million users.

Dino Carletti, head of sales at the SurTech group, said, “SurTech, a local, Level 2 B-BBEE and 51% black women-owned company, is excited to make Diligent’s cutting-edge GRC and ESG solutions available to even more organisations in the South African business community. Through this partnership, we’ll be equipping local organisations with the advanced tools they need to meet regulatory requirements, mitigate risks and excel in ESG reporting.”

Diligent's software is currently used by over 150 private and public organisations in South Africa, including JSE-listed companies.

“Existing clients can expect a seamless transition,” Carletti explained. “There won’t be any change at all in the day-to-day running of their products. They will simply have the convenience of liaising with a local supplier if they require any support, and the added advantages of working with a business that understands South Africa’s unique opportunities and challenges.”



Diligent's solutions help clients improve their GRC and ESG processes by developing governance structures, enhancing risk management, and supporting compliance efforts. In addition, it provides organisations with data and analytics to enable then to operate ethically and transparently.

The Diligent One Platform centralises board management and GRC activities, providing board members and stakeholders with a comprehensive view of organisational risks for informed decision-making. Additionally, the platform aids in monitoring current and future ESG risks, clarifying evolving regulations and liabilities, and fostering collaboration among ESG stakeholders.

“Our relationship with SurTech is built on a shared vision for the future of GRC and ESG in South Africa,” said MarKeith Allen, chief customer officer at Diligent. “What’s more, having a B-BBEE-compliant supplier on board helps us support South Africa’s transformation agenda by fostering inclusivity, empowering local businesses, and contributing to job creation. It enables us to serve the South African market with local expertise and insights while building strong relationships within the business ecosystem.”