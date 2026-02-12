Suspect arrested after high-tech tracking operation

Vumacam’s control room operators used multiple technologies to track a vehicle of interest. (Image: Supplied)

A suspect linked to a theft was arrested in Johannesburg following a joint operation involving Vumacam, the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) and 24/7 Drone Force.

According to the parties involved, Vumacam’s control room operators received an alert related to the reported theft, and used licence plate recognition technology and camera networks to identify and track a vehicle of interest.

Drone Force then provided aerial support to monitor the vehicle’s movement and assist officers on the ground.

JMPD officers located the vehicle and apprehended the suspect, who was subsequently taken to the Alexandra Police Station for further investigation.

The operation involved the use of multiple technologies, including licence plate recognition systems, surveillance cameras and drones, alongside police resources.

“This operation highlights the value of strategic partnerships in modern policing. By combining cutting-edge networks, aerial support and dedicated officers on the ground, we are reinforcing our collective commitment to safeguarding communities,” says a spokesperson for Vumacam.

“Our drone first response provides overwatch and real-time visibility that allows responders real-time situational awareness, even in areas that are difficult to access,” says Stéfan Grobler, MD of 24/7 Drone Force.

“In this case, our aerial support helped guide the response and ensured officers had accurate, up-to-date information when approaching the scene.”

According to Vumacam, the incident reflects the increasing use of surveillance technology and public-private partnerships in crime prevention and law enforcement operations in Johannesburg.