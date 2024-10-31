Sustainable practices in printing: paving the way for a greener future

Greg Griffith, Senior Product Manager Kyocera Document Solutions South Africa.

The printing industry stands at the precipice of a significant shift, one marked by a collective stride towards sustainability. Amid this transformation, recognition for responsible innovation is not just welcomed, it's essential. The accolades received by Kyocera – the 2024 WorldStar Award for packaging innovation and the title of "Major Player" in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide Sustainability Programs and Services Hardcopy 2023 Vendor Assessment – are testament to the industry's potential to harmonise economic growth with environmental stewardship.

The print industry has historically been marked by significant environmental impacts, from energy consumption to waste production. Today, however, there is a paradigm shift with an active drive towards a greener future.

Kyocera’s journey towards sustainability started in the early 2000s with the toner recycling programme, which was among the first initiatives in the industry to encourage the circular use of consumables. The programme reflected the company’s belief that environmental responsibility is not an optional add-on, but a core business strategy, and the commitment has evolved to encompass a wide array of eco-friendly practices. Kyocera’s use of 100% renewable energy at two main production sites in Vietnam and China for multifunctional devices and printers not only reduces the carbon footprint, but also aligns with global sustainability goals.

This drive towards energy efficient equipment coincides with a broader industry movement towards lowering operational costs and carbon emissions through energy-efficiency and water-saving technologies – a commitment that is as much about preserving the planet as it is about economic sense.

The industry’s movement towards sustainable business models continues to gain momentum, buoyed by many manufacturers in the industry’s commitment to excellence. The reminder to uphold standards of excellence while taking innovative strides is evidenced by the Buyers Lab (BLI) 2024 Awards from Keypoint Intelligence. Kyocera’s 12 Buyers Lab (BLI) 2024 Awards, as well as the BLI 2024 A3 Line of the Year Award and the BLI 2024-26 Most Colour Consistent A3 Brand Award, not only acknowledge the company’s unwavering commitment to delivering reliable, high-quality document solutions, but also highlights an era where in business globally, operational efficiency is paramount.

Businesses are demanding reliable printing solutions that streamline workflows without compromising on speed or quality, and sustainability is part of it. It is not a zero-sum game where profits are sacrificed for the greater good. On the contrary, the industry has found that sustainable practices can lead to efficiency gains, cost savings and a stronger brand reputation.

There is not just a contribution to a healthier planet, but also an enhancement of business outcomes for customers. Kyocera is not alone in having ambitious sustainability goals like achieving carbon neutrality by 2051 and continuing to innovate in renewable energy solutions, energy-saving measures and greenhouse gas reduction methods.

By adhering to the Taskforce for Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) guidelines, companies not only set a precedent for accountability, but also ensure that financial strategies are resilient in the face of climate risks.

The print industry’s move towards integrating sustainability into business models serves as an encouraging case study for other sectors grappling with the challenge of balancing profitability with planetary preservation.

With the right commitment, innovation and strategies, sustainability can be a catalyst for business excellence and a beacon for ecological well-being.

The challenge is for all businesses to re-evaluate their operations in light of the environmental imperative – for there is no greater investment than that in the future of our planet.