Sustained profits, robust margins underpin strong 4Sight Holdings FY26 results and dividends

Sustained profits and robust margins underpin strong 4Sight Holdings FY26 results and dividends.

4Sight Holdings (JSE 4SI) today reported robust financial results for the financial year ended 28 February 2026, including a 16.3% increase in revenue to R1 163.5 million and operating profit growth of 45.8% to R71.7 million, as enterprise customers increasingly embed artificial intelligence (AI) into core business and operational processes to boost productivity and agility, and gain a competitive advantage

“The main contributions to the increase in margin are our revenue mix and a lower contribution from operational expenses, giving us the leverage on the margin achieved through internal efficiency gains. We embraced AI to boost output and make our existing resources more effective,” explains Eric van der Merwe, Group Chief Financial Officer at 4Sight Holdings.

“With AI tool utilisation rising within 4Sight, company productivity is higher than ever, with headcount increasing by just 50 in the period under review.”

“Through 4Sight Automated Intelligence (4AI), we are delivering AI solutions that transform the way our customers operate, compete and grow,” affirms Tertius Zitzke, Group Chief Executive Officer at 4Sight Holdings.

“At 4Sight, we believe the future of industry is intelligent, connected and autonomous. Across smart mining, smart industry and smart manufacturing, we are enabling our clients to transition from traditional operations to AI-led, cloud-first enterprises – designed for resilience, efficiency and sustainable growth.”

Additional standout results include:

A 20.0% increase in cash from operations from R31.0 million to R37.2 million.

A 34.7% increase in basic earnings per share from 7.343 to 9.890 cents per share.

A 46.1% increase in headline earnings per share from 7.345 to 10.732 cents per share.

A 17.2% increase in net asset value per share to 73.4 cents per share.

The company’s strategic acquisition of XFour in the previous financial year was a major contributor to performance, as XFour exceeded the earn-out target by 64% in terms of the agreement. The leadership of XFour is now leading the Human Capital within 4Sight and all staff are fully integrated.

“The main driver was the high adoption of XFour’s 4edge secure, POPIA-compliant WhatsApp delivery platform, which enables companies to facilitate various processes via the desktop and phone app, including sales, marketing and HR,” explains Zitzke.

“We see major future growth in this area of the business as more companies embrace this pervasive and embedded messaging platform. Within emerging markets like Africa, these self-service solutions allow every level of the workforce to effectively and easily engage with all HR functionality in any organisation.”

Van der Merwe confirms that revenue was up across all four clusters. “The data division, which provides data solutions for tier one customers, made the biggest contribution to the Business Environment (BE) cluster’s 15.5% boost in revenue and 89.0% rise in profit before tax.”

“The fundamental role that sanitised and well-structured data plays in the adoption and application of AI in any business will continue to drive growth in this cluster,” asserts Zitzke. “This transformation is not incremental – it is foundational. Organisations today must re-imagine how data, systems and operations come together to create value. That is why our strategy is anchored in the convergence of operational technology (OT) and information technology (IT) to connect assets, systems and people into a unified, intelligent ecosystem.”

“However, the OT cluster delivered a slight increase (7.1%) in revenue, despite a tough trading environment in the mining sector, and the order book is increasing in line with the recovery in resource prices,” elaborates Van der Merwe.

Following an increase in business partners across the EMEA region, the Channel Partner (CP) cluster continues to build on a strong business model.

“The CP cluster saw revenue rise by more than 20% in dollar terms and 15.2% in rand this financial year due to a weaker greenback. However, profit did not increase in line with this performance, mainly due to constraints on margins in a competitive resellers market,” continues Van der Merwe. “Our current focus is on providing better support to resellers to maintain current margins.”

4Sight Holdings declared a final ordinary gross cash dividend of 3.0 cents per share for the financial year.

“As more enterprises embed AI into their business, 4Sight will continue to scale our offerings aligned to the five pillars of business digital transformation: people, growth, operational, financial and innovation on product,” continues Zitzke.

“Through our business-centric 4AI model, we continue to deepen customer outcomes and lead the next phase of intelligent automation, which is reshaping business operations across markets.”

Zitzke attributes the company’s success to the deep understanding of AI that employees at every level hold.

“At the heart of this approach lies a powerful and deliberate ecosystem strategy. Microsoft serves as our core platform partner, providing the cloud, data and AI capabilities that underpin modern enterprise transformation. This is complemented by deep integration with leading industrial and OT vendors, enabling end-to-end solutions that span the full industrial value chain,” he elaborates.

Through this unique positioning, 4Sight acts as the critical integration and orchestration layer – bridging the gap between enterprise IT platforms and industrial OT environments.

“We bring together hyperscale cloud, industrial systems, IOT and AI into a cohesive, outcomes-driven architecture,” adds Zitzke.

This is where 4Sight unlocks real value. By combining AI, cloud and industrial technologies, 4Sight solutions enable:

Predictive and autonomous operations.

Real-time data-driven decision-making.

Improved efficiency, safety and sustainability across industries.

The shift from project-based delivery to platform-led, recurring value models.

“Our role is not just to implement technology, but to orchestrate transformation at scale, ensuring our customers move beyond pilots and into fully operational, AI-powered enterprises,” continues Zitzke.

“As industries across Africa and globally face increasing complexity, resource constraints and sustainability imperatives, the need for a trusted transformation partner has never been greater. 4Sight is proud to lead this journey – connecting the worlds of AI, cloud and industry to build the intelligent enterprises of tomorrow.”

In this regard, Zitzke expects continued growth to come from data and intelligent automation as companies automate routine job functions and redirect human resources to higher order, value-adding tasks.

“We translate AI into a business language that decision-makers understand, ensuring clarity in the practical applications within the business, how it can automate work and, most importantly, drive efficiencies and return on investment,” elaborates Zitzke.

“Based on our continued growth and performance due to accelerating business adoption, it is clear that AI is not a bubble but an unavoidable business reality. Companies that do not adopt an AI policy soon risk losing relevance in a rapidly transforming marketplace. Given these dynamics, we are confident about our sustained future growth, with our bullish outlook bolstered by a strong order pipeline,” he concludes.