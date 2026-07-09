Swamps, kingdoms and oracles: Better governance in AI age

Jill Flynn, lead consultant, Info.Blueprint.

Too often, governance is treated as a buzzword, a compliance requirement, or a bureaucratic hurdle. In the AI era, that is dangerous. Governance is now central to whether organisations can trust the data, rules and decisions informing the AI they increasingly depend on.

But what does good governance look like in the AI era? Traditional governance models are often too static for AI. They were not designed for systems that learn, drift, reclassify and operate across changing data landscapes.

Governance has to become a working discipline. It must be embedded inside pipelines, metadata, review routines, access controls, monitoring and escalation paths. Organisations need enough visibility to intervene before poor, biased or misunderstood AI outputs affect them, their customers or their partners.

The sovereign and the Oracle

One way to make governance tangible is through metaphor. Imagine the organisation as a sovereign state. If the sovereign’s kingdom is disorganised, with its data trapped in swamps of silos, haunted by legacy systems and flooded with torrents of unstructured information, then the Oracle, or AI, will deliver garbled prophecies. The Oracle has no wisdom of its own. It reflects the quality of the kingdom that has been built around it.

This kingdom needs Royal Guides to help the sovereign see blind spots, Cartographer-Scribes to build the central citadel, or data management platform, and lay down highways, or data pipelines. It also needs Herald Archivists, or data governance champions, who help preserve meaning, context and accountability.

In this environment, they will face familiar challenges. There will be Swamp Keepers who guard departmental data as a source of power, Doomsayers raising legitimate concerns about risk and complexity, and Village Cynics who have seen too many initiatives fail.

In the age of AI, governance is the bridge between technological possibility and responsible use.

Whether you are describing a medieval kingdom or a modern enterprise, every organisation is a system of roles. Some people define meaning. Some preserve memory. Some map structure. Some identify risk. Some challenge assumptions.

At the centre of many modern organisations now sits the Oracle, or AI system, appearing authoritative, but entirely dependent on the quality and order of what surrounds it. Where these roles collaborate, AI becomes useful. Where they fragment, organisations risk mistaking eloquence for wisdom.

Controlling the Oracle

In a modern context, organisations need structures that make governance real across the business. A RACI matrix, clear decision rights and practical frameworks, such as the NIST AI Risk Management Framework, can help leaders design the controls, accountabilities and review routines needed for responsible AI use.

A practical structure used by many organisations is a three-tier AI governance model. The board or executive team sets the strategic direction. An AI governance board translates that direction into policies, standards and guidelines. An AI centre of excellence, supported by federated business and technology teams, then builds and deploys AI solutions within agreed guardrails.

Governance must also balance central control with local intelligence. Central teams cannot understand every domain nuance. Local ownership is essential, but it must operate within clear enterprise guardrails. Without guardrails, fragmentation follows. Without domain intelligence, governance becomes a bottleneck.

Defending the kingdom

AI is also reshaping the capabilities organisations need to govern information and manage risk. Traditional data steward, data architect and data engineer roles remain essential. Alongside them, new responsibilities are emerging to support trustworthy AI.

Some organisations may need data trust officers who focus on whether the data feeding AI systems is authentic, traceable and ethically sourced. Others may need model data stewards who manage training datasets, features, metadata, model drift and version control.

There is also a growing need for people who can design the interface between human intent and AI comprehension, while guarding against prompt injection, retrieval bias and poor contextual framing. AI policy and risk specialists must translate legislation and standards into enforceable controls. Data product managers can help treat data assets and models as products with defined owners, users and value propositions.

Not every organisation will use the same job titles. The more important point is that the work must be named, owned and governed. Fairness, explainability, resilience, information quality and human-AI collaboration cannot be left to chance.

Ultimately, governance lives or fails in culture. If speed is rewarded more than stewardship, controls will be bypassed. If challenge is discouraged, risk signals will be silenced. If leadership treats governance as a formality, the organisation will do the same.

In the age of AI, governance is the bridge between technological possibility and responsible use. If we neglect governance, AI will guide a chaotic kingdom and amplify its weakest traits. If we take governance seriously, AI becomes more useful because the organisation around it becomes more trustworthy.