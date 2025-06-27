Swiss tech giant pushes SA students towards STEM careers

Schools of Specialisation students during the Corporate Social Responsibility Youth Empowerment Day 2025, at ABB in Johannesburg.

As Youth Month draws to a close, Swiss tech giant ABB yesterday hosted an event in Johannesburg to inspire matriculants from some of Gauteng’s Schools of Specialisation (SOS), offering insights and guidance as they transition to higher education and pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields.

SOS is a Gauteng Department of Education initiative, which focuses on providing specialised, modern and dynamic curricula in specific fields. The schools aim to nurture talent in areas like STEM, sports, commerce and the arts, training students for future careers and addressing skills shortages.

During the Corporate Social Responsibility Youth Empowerment Day 2025, representatives from the company emphasised the impact of STEM careers as the world continues to leaps towards the fourth industrial revolution, citing innovation, skills development and creating meaningful career pathways as propellers to participate in the digital economy. Additionally, the learners were presented with possible opportunities at ABB, including skills development initiatives and graduate programmes such as learnerships and apprenticeships.

This comes as the Department of Basic Education raised concerns earlier this year over the significant decline in mathematics and science uptake by grade 12 learners, during the presentation of the National Senior Certificate results of the class of 2024.

Last year, 69.1% of learners passed mathematics, an increase from 63.5% in 2023, while 75.6% of learners passed physical science, a decrease from 76.2% in 2023. Physical science saw a decrease by almost 7 000 students who wrote in 2024, compared to 2023.

Baxolele Sezelwa, senior learning and development specialist for ABB Southern Africa, told ITWeb that empowerment initiatives by the company aim to address issues faced by SA’s youth, including the high unemployment rate, and also target more girls and women to pursue careers in STEM-related fields.

He explained: “In ABB, we believe in a diverse workforce, where inclusion is at the core of what we do. We believe it's through inclusion that we progress as an organisation and have great outputs. The young talent brings a lot of new digital skills that senior talent might not really posses, because the young talent are born in the digital era.”

He added that as a tech and engineering firm, ABB has seen a skills gap in the market as much as there is progress, especially regarding females. The industry is male dominated because of past exclusion of women in the sector, he said, and ABB is constantly seeking more women to bridge the gap and ensure a balanced playing field.

“The STEM skills are there. There are still a lot of young people who encounter the high unemployment rate here in South Africa. If I could make an example of one skill we really find it hard to get, that is very scarce – is hoisting; that skill requires someone to have both electrical and mechanical engineering. Our institutions of higher learning either offer mechanical or electrical. Now with the introduction of mechatronics, I think they are trying to bridge the gap between electrical and mechanical, but we are still struggling in that space.”

Touching on future skills, Sezelwa highlighted that there is room for improvement in institutions of higher learning. Digital proficiency and adapting to the new industrial revolution is key, he noted.

Nevertheless, he said it is crucial for SA to identify existing talent and retain the talent within the country’s borders.

“Giving them opportunities is important. Talent leaves South Africa because of not having enough opportunities, hence they go abroad. What we can do as a company is to give this talent as much exposure as we can give them, and also give them opportunities for growth – giving them options to stretch their capabilities and the ability to diversify their portfolios as well.”

Sezelwa said despite challenges in the STEM fields and education facing the country, SA is heading in a positive direction.

“Institutions of higher learning are partnering with companies like ABB, and these companies are able to give the students the practical exposure, partnering in different projects and exchange programmes. I think that should be kept going because it helps.”