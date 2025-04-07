Switchcom Distribution and Huawei eKit: Transforming network deployments for service providers

Simplify operations and maximise profitability.

For service providers, simplifying operations and maximising profitability are essential for long-term success. With the Huawei eKit SME networking products, available through Switchcom Distribution, service providers can streamline network installations and deliver reliable, future-ready solutions to their customers.

As Huawei’s Gold Distribution Partner, Switchcom Distribution provides world-class technology brands, backed by local expertise, giving service providers a competitive edge.

Streamlined deployments that save time

Time is money, and Huawei eKit products are designed to save both. With an easy-to-use cloud platform, installation and configuration becomes near seamless, reducing the complexity of network set-ups, so service providers can benefit from it. Faster deployments with plug-and-play access points, gateways and switches.

Readily available – stock availability through Switchcom Distribution’s effective supply management, helping to prevent delays.

Local support and guidance to ensure a smooth deployment process.

By working with Switchcom Distribution, service providers can accelerate their time to market, reduce operational overheads and ensure a hassle-free networking experience.

Adding value with a three-year swap-out warranty*

One of the standout features that sets Huawei eKit products apart is their exceptional three-year swap-out warranty, offering service providers protection and peace of mind in the unlikely event of hardware failure. Switchcom Distribution ensures service providers get the full advantage of this offering by:

Reliable swap-out protection in the unlikely event of hardware failure, ensuring business continuity.

Hassle-free warranty process managed by Switchcom Distribution's local support team, reducing downtime.

Peace of mind that your investment is protected, allowing you to focus on delivering exceptional service.

By partnering with Switchcom Distribution, service providers don’t just get the hardware – they get a reliable, long-term networking solution backed by a trusted local distributor.

Maximising profitability in every solution

Huawei eKit products aren’t just well-priced – they’re designed to deliver maximum profitability. With cost-effective pricing, scalable solutions and built-in reliability, service providers can create value-driven offerings while safeguarding margins for service providers to create value-packed solutions that meet customer demands while protecting their profitability. When sourced through Switchcom Distribution, service providers gain:

Highly competitive pricing to create cost-effective, high-value solutions.

Quarterly incentives to boost profitability and encourage growth.

Customised marketing materials to help service providers attract and retain customers.

Dedicated sales and technical support to ensure smooth operations and customer satisfaction.

With quarterly incentives, marketing materials and ongoing support from Switchcom Distribution, you can boost your profitability even further. By partnering with Switchcom Distribution, you gain the tools and resources needed to grow your business sustainably.

A partnership that drives scalability

When you partner with Switchcom Distribution for Huawei eKit, you get a comprehensive support system, including:

Effortless cloud platform: Simplify deployment and management with intuitive tools that save time.

Customised training: Equip your team with the skills and knowledge to excel.

Quarterly incentives: Maximise your profitability with achievable rewards.

Marketing materials: Promote your business effectively with professional resources.

Switchcom Distribution is proud to be an official Gold Partner for Huawei eKit – a collaboration that delivers value to resellers, internet service providers and system integrators.

To discover how easy, profitable and reliable deployments can be when you partner with Switchcom Distribution, contact:

Switchcom Distribution

Phone: 010 007 2555

Email: sales@switchcom.co.za

Website: Switchcom.co.za

* Terms and conditions apply.