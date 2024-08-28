Sybrin enhances product portfolio with two refined technology stacks

Sybrin's offerings encompass a combination of new products, repositioned existing solutions and strategically merged modules.

Sybrin, which positions itself as a leading provider of digital enterprise solutions, yesterday announced a significant restructure of its product portfolio. This strategic realignment aims to better meet the evolving needs of its clients and further solidify the company's position as an innovator in the digital transformation landscape. By combining and repositioning existing solutions, Sybrin has enhanced its Digital Onboarding and Identity Verification technology stacks. These refined offerings provide more comprehensive and efficient solutions to meet the growing demands of the market.

Driving innovation and customer-centric solutions

Due to evolving client and market demands, Sybrin has refined its Digital Onboarding and Identity Verification technology stacks. These offerings encompass a combination of brand new products, repositioned existing solutions and strategically merged modules to create more robust and efficient products.

Digital Onboarding technology stack

The Digital Onboarding stack is a revamped version of Sybrin's previous KYC and Onboarding stack. This new offering focuses on creating a seamless and tailored onboarding experience. Key products include:

No-Code Journey Builder: This innovative tool allows users to create specific, tailored onboarding journeys for different customer segments and products without the need for extensive coding knowledge. It simplifies the onboarding process, making it more efficient and user-friendly.

Identity Name Screening: Leveraging advanced AI and machine learning technology, this product performs real-time screening against global sanction lists and watchlists. It ensures compliance and reduces the risk of onboarding high-risk individuals.

Operations Workspace: A comprehensive case management solution designed to handle account opening exceptions and maintenance requests across all channels. This product enhances operational efficiency and ensures a seamless customer experience.

Compliance Workspace: An advanced case management solution that automates KYC compliance, manages identity verification exceptions and handles screening matches seamlessly. It simplifies compliance processes and reduces the burden on compliance teams.

Identity Verification technology stack

The Identity Verification stack complements the Digital Onboarding offering by focusing on robust identity verification processes. This new stack includes both existing and new products aimed at enhancing security and accuracy in identity verification and fraud detection. Key products under this stack include:

Liveness, Selfie Capture and Compare: This product combines image processing techniques and neural networks to prove the physical presence and biometric liveness of a person using only a selfie. It is essential for remote interactions and ensures high levels of security.

Intelligent Document Capture and Extraction: Sybrin ID Capture enables rapid capture and extraction of ID cards, passports and other identity documents via mobile and web API. It streamlines the identity verification process and reduces manual data entry.

Document Fraud Detection: A robust solution for scrutinising identity documents to detect and prevent fraud through advanced verification and analysis techniques. This product ensures the authenticity of documents and enhances security.

"At Sybrin, we have always prioritised our clients' needs along with the ever-evolving market demands. Our onboarding and identity verification products are inherently modular in design, which allowed us to seamlessly realign and enhance our product portfolio,” said Barrie Venter, Product Manager at Sybrin. “This restructuring is a direct response to the feedback and requirements of our customers. By repositioning our products into the Digital Onboarding and Identity Verification technology stacks, we are better equipped to provide tailored, efficient and secure solutions that address the specific challenges faced by our clients. We believe this strategic move will significantly enhance our ability to deliver value and drive digital transformation for our clients across various industries."