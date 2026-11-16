Sybrin launches Payments Partner Ecosystem to accelerate payments modernisation across Africa

Helping financial institutions modernise payments. (Image: Sybrin Systems)

Sybrin has launched the Sybrin Payments Partner Ecosystem, bringing together specialist technology providers Arrel, Crossgate, FutureBank, Sixpence, Stanchion Payments and VantagePay. The ecosystem combines Sybrin's established payments technology, banking expertise and African market presence with complementary capabilities to help financial institutions modernise payments, introduce new services and respond more quickly to emerging market opportunities.

These partnerships bring together complementary expertise across merchant and consumer payment acceptance, physical and virtual card issuing, digital assets, cross-border settlement, blockchain compliance as well as the ability to integrate these partners more seamlessly with other banking solutions.

At the centre is Sybrin’s established payments technology, banking expertise, integration capability and African market presence. By combining these strengths with specialist partner technologies, Sybrin aims to help financial institutions accelerate the introduction of new payment services, unlock additional revenue opportunities and reduce the complexity of integrating new capabilities. This approach enables banks to modernise progressively, building on their existing infrastructure rather than replacing it.

The partnerships also reflect Sybrin’s recognition that payments modernisation cannot follow a one-size-fits-all approach. Financial institutions operate within different regulatory environments, payment infrastructures and customer ecosystems, making local market knowledge and integration capability as important as the underlying technology.

“The payments landscape is becoming increasingly specialised, and we believe the strongest approach is to collaborate with other industry leaders that bring deep expertise in complementary areas,” said Brett Doyle, Head of Strategic Partnerships at Sybrin. “These partnerships allow us to bring together innovative, specialised technology solution providers, while Sybrin provides the banking relationships, integration expertise and local market understanding needed to turn those capabilities into practical solutions for our clients.”

Bringing complementary payment capabilities together

VantagePay expands Sybrin’s capabilities across merchant and consumer payments. Its modular technology spans merchant acceptance, mobile-money and QR payments, value-added services, merchant portals and broader consumer payment experiences. Together, Sybrin and VantagePay can help financial institutions introduce and expand digital payment propositions across African markets.

For physical card issuance and fulfilment, Crossgate provides end-to-end EMV card services, including card manufacturing, secure personalisation, packaging, fulfilment and distribution. Crossgate also provides inventory management and tracking software to drive cost efficiencies in the process. Combined with Sybrin’s payments, digital banking, and integration capabilities, this creates a more connected route from customer and account processes through to physical card issuance and delivery.

Stanchion Payments brings specialist card modernisation and digital issuing capabilities including tokenisation, digital and virtual cards, PIN and card controls, dynamic CVV and fraud prevention. Their modernisation platform Payment Fabric and deep Postilion expertise aim to reduce the complexity, cost and risk of running a payment estate, without replacing what already works.

The partnerships also extend Sybrin’s reach into the fast-growing digital-asset sector, enabling Sybrin to help clients across multiple use cases. Arrel provides non-custodial infrastructure orchestrating stablecoin settlement, treasury flows, digital asset custody, exchange liquidity, policy controls and related on- and off-ramp services. Combined with Sybrin’s payment orchestration and banking capabilities, this creates opportunities for regulated financial institutions to explore new approaches to drive faster and lower cost cross-border settlement utilising digital assets, subject to the regulatory, compliance and risk requirements of individual markets.

Sixpence complements these capabilities with blockchain intelligence and crypto-compliance technology. Its LedgerBrain platform analyses activity across public blockchains and brings transaction-risk monitoring, counter-party due diligence, Travel Rule compliance and investigations together behind a single API. This helps banks and other regulated institutions manage risk and strengthen governance as they explore digital asset opportunities.

FutureBank brings banking integration and orchestration capabilities that enable financial institutions to connect existing core banking systems, payment infrastructure and specialist technology providers through a common banking model. By creating a re-usable integration and orchestration layer, FutureBank helps banks reduce complexity, change the economics of innovation and accelerate the launch of new banking products and services.

Modernising without starting again

A key principle underpinning the partnerships is that innovation does not necessarily require financial institutions to replace their existing technology estates.

Instead, Sybrin can help banks connect specialist capabilities with their existing systems and payment infrastructure, using its Payments Hub and integration technologies to provide orchestration, routing, real-time processing, APIs, security, compliance, monitoring and analytics.

This creates a modular approach through which financial institutions can introduce capabilities according to their immediate priorities while retaining the flexibility to expand as their strategies and markets evolve.

“For many banks, the challenge is not a lack of ambition to modernise; it is finding a practical way to introduce new capabilities without creating unnecessary disruption,” said Avinash Naidoo, Product Manager: Payments and Clearing at Sybrin. “By working with specialist partners, we can help financial institutions extend what they already have, connect new capabilities where they add value and create a more integrated payments environment that can continue to evolve over time.”

Together, the Sybrin Payments Partner Ecosystem significantly broadens the payment capabilities Sybrin can bring to its clients. From traditional payment processing and orchestration through to merchant acceptance, card issuance, digital assets and blockchain compliance, financial institutions can access complementary technologies through a more connected approach.

The result is a more connected and flexible payments environment, enabling financial institutions to respond to changing customer needs, improve operational efficiency and pursue new opportunities as their markets evolve.

Preparing banks for what comes next

For Sybrin, this partnership ecosystem represents an important step in ensuring that its clients can respond to a payments landscape that continues to change rapidly.

New payment methods, digital assets, changing customer expectations and evolving regulatory requirements are creating opportunities for financial institutions, but they are also adding complexity. Sybrin's partnership strategy is designed to help bridge that gap by combining specialised technologies with the integration, orchestration and local expertise required to make them work effectively within existing banking environments.

“Our responsibility to our clients goes beyond the technology we develop ourselves. It is also about ensuring they have access to the capabilities they will need as payments continue to evolve,” said Ryan Barlow, CEO of Sybrin. “By forming strategic partnerships with organisations that complement our strengths, we can give financial institutions a broader and more flexible foundation for innovation. It allows us to help our clients prepare for what comes next while remaining grounded in the realities of their infrastructure, regulatory environments and customers.”

Through these partnerships, Sybrin has created a connected ecosystem, with Sybrin’s payment capabilities at the centre, that can evolve alongside the needs of financial institutions and the markets they serve.