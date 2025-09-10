Sybrin launches Platform 20, unlocking next era of low-code innovation

Empowering users to build smarter, more secure applications.

Sybrin yesterday announced the official launch of Sybrin Platform 20, a major evolution in its enterprise-grade low-code development solution. Designed to meet the growing demand for speed, scalability and simplicity in software delivery, the new release introduces a wide range of performance upgrades, developer experience improvements and next-generation capabilities aimed at accelerating digital transformation across industries.

Positioned as Sybrin’s most advanced platform to date, version 20 is the culmination of intensive development, customer feedback and strategic enhancements – all aimed at empowering users to build smarter, more secure applications in record time.

Next-level performance and security

At the core of the version 20 release is a strong emphasis on performance and enterprise-grade security. With substantial backend optimisations, the platform now supports faster application load times, improved memory efficiency and greater system stability under high-usage conditions.

The security framework has also been significantly enhanced. Platform 20 introduces advanced encryption protocols, refined access control mechanisms and improved audit trails to align with global security and compliance standards. These updates are designed to give organisations greater confidence in building secure applications without compromising on speed or agility.

Expanded capabilities and intelligent automation

Version 20 introduces a host of new features that broaden the functional reach of the platform. Key among them is an upgraded Document Indexer – now enhanced with advanced AI models to enable faster, more accurate classification, extraction and routing of large volumes of unstructured data.

The Service Builder and Gateway modules have also been overhauled, delivering improved service orchestration, streamlined integration with REST and SOAP APIs and better visibility into service execution pipelines. These upgrades aim to reduce development complexity and allow teams to build highly modular, interconnected applications with ease.

Core module enhancements

The platform’s core modules have been strategically refined to provide greater control, flexibility and speed:

Workflow and logic engines now support more dynamic branching, automation and rule definition.

Data management features include expanded support for new data types, improved import/export performance and seamless third-party system integration.

Identity and permissions have been strengthened through advanced role-based access control and group-based permission logic.

Together, these updates contribute to a more robust application foundation capable of supporting diverse and complex enterprise use cases.

Revamped developer experience

With Platform 20, Sybrin has also re-imagined the low-code development experience. Enhancements to Studio and AppBuilder focus on improving usability and productivity for both technical and non-technical users.

Highlights include:

A cleaner, more intuitive user interface.

Improved drag-and-drop logic and UI composition.

Enhanced debugging and error reporting.

Deeper integration with professional development tools such as Visual Studio Code, supporting a collaborative hybrid low-code/pro-code environment.

These updates are intended to streamline the development life cycle while empowering cross-functional teams to work more efficiently and collaboratively.

Better integration across the ecosystem

As application ecosystems grow increasingly interconnected, Platform 20 offers new tools to simplify service integration. The updated Gateway and Service Builder modules enable faster, more secure data flow between systems and offer new capabilities for managing complex multi-service architectures.

These improvements not only reduce the time and effort required for integration, but also help ensure more stable and reliable communication across internal and external systems.

Document Indexer: Driving intelligent automation

In industries where document handling is still central to operations – such as financial services, insurance and government – Sybrin’s upgraded Document Indexer delivers measurable efficiency gains. The engine now uses machine learning to automatically classify documents, extract key metadata and route them to the appropriate workflows, significantly reducing the need for manual processing and review.

This feature is expected to benefit organisations implementing digital onboarding, identity verification and compliance workflows.

A platform for the future

According to Sybrin, Platform 20 has been engineered not only to address current industry needs, but also to serve as a foundation for the company’s long-term roadmap. Upcoming releases are expected to introduce further AI-driven automation, expanded analytics capabilities and enhanced support for no-code configurations.

“We see Platform 20 as more than just a software update – it’s a strategic foundation for where enterprise development is heading,” said Sean Botha, Product Manager for Sybrin Platform. “This release reflects our commitment to listening to our customers and delivering the tools they need to stay competitive in a fast-changing world.”

Empowering digital innovation

With Platform 20, Sybrin continues to position itself as a key player in the low-code development space, offering organisations a powerful, flexible environment for building applications faster and more securely. The platform’s scalable architecture and intuitive interface are designed to reduce development cycles, cut costs and drive greater business value – all while fostering innovation across teams.

For businesses looking to modernise their technology stacks or accelerate their digital initiatives, Sybrin Platform 20 offers a compelling solution tailored to the challenges of the modern enterprise. To see Sybrin Platform in action, schedule a demo: www.sybrin.com/contact.

See the video below: