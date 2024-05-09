Sybrin named a FinCrimeTech50 company by FinTech Global

Financial crime prevention technologies are vital.

FinTech Global, which positions itself as a leading provider of fintech information services, recognised Sybrin yesterday as one of the most innovative anti-financial crime technology companies globally, securing them a spot on their inaugural FinCrimeTech50 list. The finalists were selected from a list of over 400 nominated enterprises by a distinguished panel of analysts and industry experts.

The FinCrimeTech50 list sheds light on the trailblazers in the anti-financial crime landscape, highlighting those companies at the forefront of developing cutting-edge solutions to address the evolving challenges faced by compliance teams worldwide. In their press release yesterday announcing the industry leaders, FinTech Global emphasised the growing importance of financial crime prevention technologies. As their Director, Richard Sachar, stated: "Compliance teams face growing datasets that outpace traditional tools. Given this pressure, financial institutions are increasingly turning to AI to improve their fraud prevention, biometrics, risk management tools, process automation and data analytics."

Sybrin is at the forefront of this trend, leveraging AI, machine learning and data science to deliver a powerful ‘know your customer’ (KYC) solution. It automatically performs real-time screening against global sanction lists and watchlists to identify and flag potential high-risk customers for further review, while onboarding low-risk customers quickly and efficiently. Built for inclusivity, it ensures precise recognition of every identity, and seamlessly integrates with existing systems, enabling tailored customer journeys and efficient onboarding processes.

"We are honoured to be recognised as a FinCrimeTech50 leader," said Barrie Venter, Product Manager at Sybrin. "This recognition is a testament to our dedication to innovation and our unwavering commitment to helping financial institutions and other organisations combat financial crime. Our passion lies in risk reduction and identity verification, and we are confident that our AI-driven solutions empower our clients to easily navigate the complexities of the current landscape while ensuring compliance and customer trust."

Sybrin’s AI technology increases accuracy and decreases workloads. The key benefit is its ability for continuous improvement and adapting to changes quickly. It drives efficiency through the automation of repetitive mundane tasks such as processing, capturing and authenticating large volumes of data, thereby reducing human error and freeing up resources to focus on other business priorities.

More information about the FinCrimeTech50 companies for 2024, along with their profiles, are available to download in a research pdf here, www.FinCrimeTech50.com.