Sybrin offers businesses a better way to bank with its C2B solution

A fully digital banking experience.

Sybrin continues to raise the bar in business banking with its Corporate-to-Bank (C2B) solution, offering corporates a seamless, secure and fully digital experience. The solution addresses the growing demand for agility, automation and near real-time control in corporate banking, positioning the company's C2B product as a digital financial ecosystem for businesses of all sizes.

Revolutionising corporate banking

In today’s rapidly shifting business environment, traditional corporate banking solutions often fall short, leaving businesses struggling with slow onboarding, manual processes and limited access to real-time data. Sybrin’s C2B solution addresses these challenges, empowering corporate clients to take control of their banking operations like never before.

C2B offers an all-in-one platform that is scalable, customisable and built on low-code technology for quick deployment and seamless integration. The platform adapts to the unique needs of each business, making it easier than ever to manage payments, compliance and treasury operations.

The solution delivers faster payment processing, more robust compliance capabilities and advanced security measures, including role-based access controls and real-time transaction monitoring. Key features include:

Next-gen payments processing: Support for different payment types – EFT, cheque and mandate management, bulk or itemised transactions.

Real-time intelligence: Actionable and customisable insights for transactional tracking and reporting.

Digital corporate onboarding: Instant registration, approval workflows and automated account linking.

Advanced security and compliance: Built-in KYC, AML and full audit logs for complete peace of mind.

Customisable, low-code platform: Adapt and integrate easily with existing core banking and payment networks.

Smarter, faster, better banking

With Sybrin’s C2B, corporates can eliminate inefficiencies and reduce operational risks while enhancing productivity and scalability. Whether they are a growing SME or a large multinational, the solution’s intuitive interface and powerful automation capabilities make corporate banking simple and seamless.

For banks, C2B helps improve operational efficiency, reduce the cost of compliance and deliver an exceptional client experience through digital-first corporate banking services.

“Businesses need more than just basic digital banking,” said Avinash Naidoo, Sybrin’s Product Manager of Payments and Clearing. “They need a fully integrated financial ecosystem that simplifies operations, enhances security and provides actionable insights in real-time. Our Corporate-to-Bank solution can deliver exactly that, enabling businesses to focus on growth while we take care of the complexity.”

Tailored for every business size

Sybrin’s C2B solution offers tailored benefits for a diverse range of business needs:

For banks: Enhanced compliance, automation and operational efficiency.

For SMEs: Hassle-free digital banking with real-time control and simplified payments.

For large corporates: Multi-bank connectivity, SWIFT integration and advanced treasury management.

By continually enhancing the Corporate-to-Bank solution, Sybrin ensures that businesses stay at the forefront of digital transformation in the financial services industry. This reflects the company’s commitment to innovation and its mission to empower businesses with smarter, faster and more secure banking solutions. Read more: www.sybrin.com/c2b.



