Symbiosys expands cyber security offerings with Coro partnership in SA

Bringing seamless, enterprise-grade cyber security to South Africa’s SMEs.

Symbiosys IT, an IT solutions and integrations consultancy in South Africa, is strengthening its cyber security portfolio through a newly signed distribution agreement with Coro, which positions itself as a leader in modern cyber security for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). This partnership marks a significant milestone in Coro’s global growth strategy, bringing cutting-edge cyber security solutions to businesses across the region.

With cyber threats becoming increasingly sophisticated, South African businesses are seeking robust, easy-to-manage security solutions. Coro delivers enterprise-grade cyber security to SMEs through its unified, modular platform, providing protection from cyber threats without the complexity or high costs associated with traditional enterprise security solutions. Through this partnership, Symbiosys will serve as Coro’s official distributor in South Africa, providing local businesses and managed service providers (MSPs) with access to Coro’s industry-leading protection.

"Our mission at Symbiosys is to provide businesses with the best possible cyber security solutions," said Symbiosys CEO Patrick Assheton-Smith. "Coro’s modular and unified approach to security aligns perfectly with our vision, ensuring that SMEs have access to enterprise-grade protection that is both powerful and easy to manage."

By combining Coro’s expertise in delivering enterprise-grade cyber security with Symbiosys’ strong presence in South Africa, the partnership will equip SMEs with the advanced security solutions they need to operate safely in a digital-first world. This collaboration will provide businesses with proactive protection against evolving cyber threats, ensuring they can focus on growth without worrying about security vulnerabilities.

"Expanding into South Africa with a trusted partner like Symbiosys is an exciting step for Coro,” said Piers Morgan, Vice-President of Global Sales at Coro. “Their deep understanding of the local market, combined with our unified, modular cyber security platform, ensures that businesses across the region will have the protection they need to thrive in an increasingly digital world."

As cyber risks continue to rise, the demand for accessible and effective cyber security solutions has never been greater. By partnering with Symbiosys, Coro aims to equip South African businesses with the tools they need to stay secure, compliant and resilient in the face of evolving threats.

For more information about Coro’s expansion into South Africa and its partnership with Symbiosys, visit www.symbiosys.it or e-mail solutions@symbiosys.it.