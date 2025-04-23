Symbiosys helps Skybox customers navigate transition to FireMon

Preserving data integrity, security continuity and operational control.

With Skybox no longer in business, many organisations are facing urgent questions about the future of their security operations. As the need for continuity, visibility and control over security policies intensifies, FireMon is emerging as the strategic partner of choice.

"With Skybox no longer in business, organisations are understandably seeking continuity, visibility and control over their security policies,” says Ruby Khaira, Vice-President of Sales at FireMon. “FireMon is uniquely positioned to step in, with the industry’s most comprehensive and proven alternative. Our purpose-built Skybox Migration Tool, combined with FireMon’s real-time policy management and risk analysis, ensures a seamless transition with no compromise on capability or compliance. We’re committed to helping organisations maintain security resilience and make this transition not just smooth – but strategic."

FireMon’s approach is rooted in preserving what matters most: data integrity, security continuity and operational control. The Skybox Migration Tool allows for the full transfer of device inventories, change histories, rule documentation and compliance frameworks – ensuring that teams don’t need to rebuild their environments from the ground up.

Already trusted by global enterprises, FireMon’s platform is engineered for complex, large-scale environments, offering real-time visibility, policy automation and continuous risk analysis. Integration with existing SIEM, SOAR and ITSM systems ensures that organisations can maintain their existing workflows while enhancing their capabilities.

Symbiosys, which positions itself as a leading South African IT solutions provider and FireMon’s strategic partner in the region, is helping Skybox customers navigate this transition with confidence. Through a consultative approach, Symbiosys engages directly with security and IT leaders to assess current environments, map use cases and design a migration path that meets business, compliance and budgetary requirements.

For organisations seeking a secure and future-ready alternative to Skybox, FireMon – supported by Symbiosys – delivers the clarity, confidence and continuity needed to make the move.

To explore your migration options and book a consultation with Symbiosys, contact the team directly via solutions@symbiosys.it or call Symbiosys on (021) 832 5900.