SyncH Industries announces strategic partnership with Nexustech

Neeren Ramharakh, CEO of SyncH Industries.

In a collaboration that is a major milestone in the joint development of next-generation anti-jamming and anti-spoofing technologies – one that will strengthen and secure global time synchronisation infrastructure – SyncH Industries has announced a strategic partnership with Nexustech.

As South Africa’s leader in precise, accurate and secure time as a service (TaaS), SyncH Industries will work closely with Nexustech, a cutting-edge research and development firm based in Istanbul, Türkiye, to set a new global standard for precision and protection in timekeeping technology.

The importance of such precision timekeeping is highlighted by the need for extremely accurate time synchronisation for critical national services. These include a multitude of important systems and operations that hinge on precise time for co-ordination and synchronisation – such as telecommunications, financial services, power grids, broadcast networks, national security and defence systems, as well as emergency services.

As cyber threats and signal interference increasingly target critical systems, notes Neeren Ramharakh, CEO of SyncH Industries, the partnership with Nexustech will see the two organisations combining their complementary strengths to build a new generation of resilient time synchronisation solutions.

“SyncH Industries brings proven expertise in secure time delivery and system reliability, while Nexustech contributes advanced research and development (R&D) capabilities in multi-band GNSS threat mitigation for critical infrastructure and defence-adjacent applications,” he explains.

Ramharakh adds that this partnership highlights the value of international co-operation in tackling complex technological challenges. He suggests that by uniting experts from South Africa and Türkiye, the initiative will help to foster cross-border innovation, while at the same time accelerating the development of tools to detect, mitigate and prevent jamming and spoofing attacks.

“To this end, SyncH Industries and Nexustech are jointly investing in state-of-the-art laboratories, testing facilities and pilot deployments, with a view to fast-tracking the commercialisation of these anti-jamming and anti-spoofing technologies. This investment reinforces both companies’ mission to deliver secure, scalable and future-ready solutions to global clients,” he says.

Of course, the key to successfully delivering such solutions lies in ensuring that there are enough skills available to enable such implementations.

Therefore, the foundation of the partnership is built on a shared commitment to skills development and technology transfer. The two companies have announced that they will conduct joint training programmes, research exchanges and workshops focused on signal security, RF system design, FPGA design and verification, cryptographic validation and resilient system design.

“This investment in human capital will help cultivate a new generation of engineers and innovators across both regions. SyncH Industries has built its reputation on redefining how the world measures and manages time. This partnership now represents a bold step towards more effectively securing the world’s time networks,” continues Ramharakh.

“By joining forces with Nexustech, we are combining world-class expertise to defend critical infrastructure from emerging threats – and redefining what precision and security means in the digital era.”

Dr Emre Goncu, Co-Founder of Nexustech, adds: “We are proud to collaborate with SyncH Industries on technologies that will safeguard vital systems against sophisticated attacks. Moreover, beyond innovation, this partnership embodies meaningful skills transfer and international co-operation.”