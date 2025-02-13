Synch Industries strengthens its executive team as it prepares to deliver SA’s first GNSS-independent Timekeeping Network

Nereen Ramharakh, CEO, Synch Industries. (Image: Supplied)

Synch Industries, which positions itself as South Africa’s leading time as a service (TaaS) provider, is ready to demonstrate its new GNSS-independent National Timekeeping Network at the Africa Energy Indaba.

Synch Industries, which will unveil a new Timekeeping Network at the Africa Energy Indaba, has announced the appointment of veteran ICT player Themba Kinana as Executive of Sales, and Govish Ramharakh as Executive of Technology and Innovation.

Kinana, who is an experienced business executive, has been a key member of Vodacom Business Exco and Corporate Affairs for 18 years. He will take on the role of Chief Sales Officer to develop and grow the Synch Industries customer base.

Ramharakh has spent her career working in the R&D space within the engineering sector, primarily specialising in analysing and recommending materials used within the Eskom Power Generation, Transmission and Distribution businesses. Having worked for companies like Eskom and CSIR, she brings with her a wealth of knowledge on design process and technology development.

Themba Kinana, Executive of Sales, Synch Industries. (Image: Supplied)

“We are thrilled to welcome both Themba and Govish to Synch Industries,” says Nereen Ramharakh, CEO of Synch Industries. “Their proven track record in their respective fields will help drive the organisation’s growth and strengthen our commercial operations.”

GNSS was originally developed for navigation purposes, but today it also plays a critical role in delivering highly accurate time synchronisation for critical national services. These include a multitude of important systems and operations that hinge on precise time for co-ordination and synchronisation – such as telecommunications, financial services, power grids, broadcast networks, national security and defence systems, as well as emergency services.

Govish Ramharakh notes: “Our national terrestrial Timekeeping Network should both protect and enhance South Africa’s digital framework. In what is a first of its kind, our research initiative focuses on improving and securing sovereign digital infrastructure.

“At Synch Industries, we offer cutting-edge technological solutions that are easily implemented, with minimal disruption to the current infrastructure.“

She adds that the beauty of GNSS-independent synchronisation technology is that it delivers the benefits of precise and accurate time without vulnerabilities – such as jamming or spoofing.

Govish Ramharakh, Executive of Technology and Innovation, Synch Industries. (Image: Supplied)

To this end, Synch Industries’ CEO will deliver a presentation at the Africa Energy Indaba’s Tech Talk Zone on Wednesday, 5 March at 11:30am. He will take delegates through Synch Industries' journey and unveil the impact of its Timekeeping Network on these critical industries.

He will explain how implementing this technology will secure our economic future, strengthen national digital infrastructure resilience and significantly reduce capital expenditures.

Attendees at the Africa Energy Indaba will also be able to visit Synch Industries' exhibition stand (B19) at the ICC in Cape Town and meet with staff to discuss its GNSS-independent synchronisation technology and plans for the future.

“Synch Industries is an innovative organisation that has developed a technology which has a critical role to play in transforming the way South Africa views timekeeping,” says Kinana.

“Our GNSS-independent Timekeeping Network is breaking new ground in the country, and I’m delighted to be a part of this new journey. I am especially looking forward to engaging the energy sector in an important conversation around precise, accurate and secure timekeeping – and why it is a necessity."