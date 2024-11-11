Synch Industries Time as a Service launches in SA

Helping businesses to make every nanosecond count.

South African-based Synch Industries has launched world-class Time as a Service (TaaS) solutions in partnership with several pioneering technology companies dedicated to enhancing the precision, accuracy and security of time services.

Synch Industries is an innovator in an industry that has historically delivered its services exclusively through Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) – predominantly GPS. Synch Industries identified the flaws of being 100% dependent on the GNSS network and has launched its own terrestrial time synchronisation services that mitigate the risks associated with GNSS dependency.

Its mission is to deliver ‘precise, accurate, secure time’, helping businesses make every nanosecond count.

“We redefine how organisations perceive and utilise time,” says Neeren Ramharakh, Founder of Synch Industries.

Ramharakh explains that Synch Industries’ timekeeping services cater to clients who demand exceptional quality in timekeeping management, such as financial services and telecommunications.

He says: “In the telecommunications industry, for example, mobile operators utilise both Network Time Protocol (NTP) and Precision Time Protocol (PTP) for synchronisation services – both of which are critical components for optimal mobile network operations.

While 4G networks mostly run on FDD bands and can make do with frequency synchronisations, 5G runs primarily on TDD frequency bands and support advanced functionalities like Massive MIMO, Carrier Aggregation and Coordinated Multi-Point (CoMP) that require time synchronisation.

Precise and accurate PTP enables 5G networks to support ultra-low latency communications, efficient resource management, advanced antenna beam-forming capabilities, deployment of large-scale IOT networks (SMART Cities), increased network quality through the reduction of interference and improved regulatory compliance and security.”

Synch Industries’ approach combines cutting-edge technology with a strong emphasis on security and reliability – making Synch Industries the standard-bearer for precise timekeeping.

Synch Industries’ network creates time locally in South Africa aligned precisely to UTC and then distributes this time over its Chrono Network. Its innovative Chrono Network disaggregates the synchronisation function from the hardware, thus creating a synchronisation overlay across any existing IP infrastructure. It uses end-nodes to convert and distribute synchronisation over the network.

The benefit to network operators is that they do not need to upgrade every network device (switch/router) in the path to support PTP IEEE1588. This innovative approach reduces capex and increases speed of network deployment. Additionally, these nodes can be at far distances to each other and, depending on the quality of the network transmission, may not be distance limited.

The time service also includes orchestration to monitor and manage the synchronisation end-to-end in real-time, proactively adapting to the demands of the network, ensuring optimum network synchronisation.

Synch Industries TaaS strategic partners include:

Oscilloquartz , an Adtran company, a global leader in advanced synchronisation and timing for assured PNT solutions. Specialising in precise time and frequency synchronisation, Oscilloquartz ensures seamless operations for telecommunications, defence, utilities and other mission-critical network operators. Oscilloquartz solutions are designed to support the increasing demands of 5G, cloud computing and data centre networks, offering unparalleled accuracy and reliability.

, an Adtran company, a global leader in advanced synchronisation and timing for assured PNT solutions. Specialising in precise time and frequency synchronisation, Oscilloquartz ensures seamless operations for telecommunications, defence, utilities and other mission-critical network operators. Oscilloquartz solutions are designed to support the increasing demands of 5G, cloud computing and data centre networks, offering unparalleled accuracy and reliability. Meinberg , a foremost innovator of the synchronisation industry with longstanding roots in Bad Pyrmont, Germany, Meinberg has over four decades of world-leading expertise in developing and manufacturing a range of high-end synchronisation technology, including high-end PTP and NTP servers, receiver technology for satellite and radio synchronisation signals, time code generators and readers, and an array of related accessories such as antennas, converters and signal distribution systems.

, a foremost innovator of the synchronisation industry with longstanding roots in Bad Pyrmont, Germany, Meinberg has over four decades of world-leading expertise in developing and manufacturing a range of high-end synchronisation technology, including high-end PTP and NTP servers, receiver technology for satellite and radio synchronisation signals, time code generators and readers, and an array of related accessories such as antennas, converters and signal distribution systems. Net Insight AB, which empowers networks with high accuracy time synchronisation. Its GNSS independent overlay sync secures network resilience, reduces cost and complexity while enabling successful monetisation possibilities. With over two decades of trusted experience serving the media and entertainment industries, Net Insight is now tailoring its leading sync solution to other verticals, including 5G networks and power grids. Net Insight is a publicly traded company on Nasdaq, based in Sweden and serves 500+ customers across 70+ countries.

Ramharakh says: “By leveraging the individual strengths of our partners, Synch Industries aims to set a new standard in the TaaS industry. Together, we will provide clients with solutions that exceed current market offerings, ensuring access to precise, accurate and secure time services tailored to their specific needs.”

For more information about Synch Industries and its Time as a Service offerings, please visit www.synchindustries.com.