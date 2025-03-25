SYSPRO appoints Josef Al-Sibaie to drive global growth, strategic expansion

Josef Al-Sibaie. (Image: SYSPRO)

SYSPRO, which positions itself as a leading global provider of digital manufacturing solutions, today announced Josef Al-Sibaie's appointment as Chief of Staff and Corporate Development Officer.

This strategic appointment underscores SYSPRO’s commitment to accelerating its global growth ambitions. Al-Sibaie will lead SYSPRO’s mergers and acquisitions (M&A) strategy, focusing on high-impact investments that enhance its digital manufacturing suite and strengthen its global footprint. Additionally, he will work closely with the senior leadership team to drive execution across sales operations, product and other critical business functions aligned with SYSPRO’s transformation strategy and shareholder priorities.

Following Advent International’s acquisition of SYSPRO, the company has moved swiftly to execute its growth strategy. Within the first quarter of ownership, SYSPRO completed the acquisition of NexSys, a long-standing partner in the UK. This milestone significantly bolsters SYSPRO’s presence in the UK and will extend its reach across Europe. Furthermore, the acquisition enables SYSPRO to expand its highly regarded digital manufacturing solutions with new products and capabilities, ensuring mid-market manufacturing and distribution organisations can drive automation, visibility and traceability across their operations.

"Josef’s appointment is a key step in our commitment to accelerating SYSPRO’s transformation and expansion. His expertise in technology investments and M&A will be instrumental in identifying and executing strategic opportunities that drive growth and innovation. With Josef’s leadership, we are strengthening our position as a global digital manufacturing leader, ensuring we deliver unparalleled value to our customers, partners and employees," said Jaco Maritz, SYSPRO CEO.

Al-Sibaie brings extensive experience in technology investments and value creation, having previously served as an Investment Professional at Advent International. As a core European Technology Investment team member, he played a pivotal role in executing high-value transactions in enterprise and vertical software. His background spans M&A strategy, equity analysis and consulting, complemented by an MBA with distinction from Harvard Business School and a summa cum laude Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering from Boston University.

"I am honoured to join SYSPRO at such an exciting time in its growth journey,” said Al-Sibaie. “With Advent’s backing, we have a unique opportunity to scale rapidly through strategic M&A, investing in cutting-edge technology and expanding into key markets. The NexSys acquisition is a testament to our bold vision, and I look forward to driving further strategic initiatives that solidify SYSPRO’s leadership in digital manufacturing."

SYSPRO’s ongoing investments in digital innovation and global expansion reinforce its position as a leader in empowering mid-market manufacturers and distributors with world-class solutions. The company remains committed to delivering best-of-benchmark efficiency, quality and agility for its customers worldwide.