SYSPRO appoints Leanne Taylor as Chief Revenue Officer to drive global growth, digital transformation

SYSPRO, which positions itself as a leading global provider of digital manufacturing solutions, today announced the appointment of Leanne Taylor as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). This strategic leadership addition underscores SYSPRO’s commitment to driving revenue growth, enhancing customer success and expanding its global market footprint.

Taylor is a seasoned executive with extensive experience scaling global businesses, executing high-impact deals and leading digital transformation initiatives. She most recently served as Senior Vice-President of Group Commercial Strategy at Cloud Software Group, where she oversaw a multibillion-dollar business and spearheaded strategic alignment across multiple divisions. Prior to that, as Chief Operating Officer, she played a pivotal role in developing go-to-market strategies and large-scale business transformations to drive profitability and efficiency. Her leadership credentials include executive roles at Citrix and SAP, where she led high-performance teams and executed large-scale industry-specific technology initiatives.

“Leanne’s expertise in revenue acceleration, customer success and partner ecosystems will be instrumental in helping us capitalise on new market opportunities and scale our digital manufacturing solutions,” said Jaco Maritz, CEO of SYSPRO. “Her leadership aligns perfectly with our growth ambitions, and we are confident she will drive long-term value for our customer and partner community.”

This strategic move follows SYSPRO’s acquisition by Advent International, a global private equity firm dedicated to accelerating the growth of high-potential technology companies. With Advent’s backing, SYSPRO has advanced its expansion strategy, bolstering its technology innovation capabilities and extending its reach into key markets such as the United States and the United Kingdom. This included the acquisition of longtime channel partner NexSys during the first quarter of Advent ownership.

“I am excited to join the talented team at SYSPRO at such a pivotal time in its growth journey,” said Taylor. “SYSPRO’s strong foundation in digital manufacturing, commitment to innovation and customer-centric and partner-first approach creates significant opportunities for revenue expansion and deeper partnerships. I look forward to developing our talent, leading our global revenue strategy and contributing to the company’s continued success.”

With Taylor at the helm of revenue strategy, SYSPRO is well-positioned to strengthen its market presence, drive global expansion and continue leading the digital transformation of manufacturing.