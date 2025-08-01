System failure disrupts flights at OR Tambo airport

ANTS is urging passengers to plan ahead and arrive two hours before domestic departures and three hours before international departures

Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS) has reported a critical Air Traffic Control systems failure which is impacting flight management operations at OR Tambo International Airport, the busiest airport on the continent of Africa.

In a statement, ATNS says while this is not an Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) systems issue, “we are alerting passengers as delays and changes to flight schedules are expected”.

It notes that passengers are advised to contact their airlines directly for the latest updates on flight status and download the ACSA mobile app for real-time notifications and flight information.

“Please plan ahead and arrive two hours before domestic departures and three hours before international departures. We thank you for your understanding and patience during this time.”