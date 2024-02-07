Tactile, Elo launch first ever Elo Pay 7-inch integrated payment POS terminal in SA

Elo Pay 7.

Tactile Technologies proudly announces the availability of the Elo Pay 7-inch integrated payment POS terminal, a revolutionary addition to the realm of point-of-sale systems. With over 23 years of partnership with Elo, Tactile Technologies continues to bring innovation to businesses across South Africa.

The Elo Pay 7-inch integrated payment POS terminal is designed to streamline transactions with ease. This sleek, enterprise-grade terminal boasts a seven-inch touch display, runs on the latest Android 12 OS, and is powered by the Qualcomm SD660 processor, ensuring smooth and efficient operation for businesses of all sizes.

Tactile Technologies continues to empower businesses with the tools they need to succeed in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

Key features of the Elo Pay 7-inch integrated payment POS terminal are:

Modular design: The integrated payment POS system packs the modularity merchants need into a compact enterprise-grade terminal.

Versatile payment options: Whether your customers prefer physical cards or contactless payments via their mobile phones, the Elo Pay 7-inch POS terminal accepts all forms of payment with its integrated payment system.

Unified hardware, unified payment: Elo Pay terminals leverage one payment kernel to simplify the payment process, increase security and improve the user experience.

Fast, secure and scalable: Elo Pay delivers comprehensive payment services that enable merchants to process transactions with confidence, offering access to multiple payment applications, end-to-end encryption, secure tokenisation, robust terminal management services (TMS) and easy-to-use APIs for quick integration.

Enterprise support with Elo EssentialEdge: Benefit from easy-to-use development kits, robust management tools, world-class life cycle management and security with Elo's EssentialEdge support.

For more info on this exciting new Elo product, please go https://www.elotouch.com/elo-pay-7-inch-integrated-payment-pos.html and/or Elo Pay 7 - YouTube.

For further information and inquiries, please contact Steven Baeyens at steven@tactiletechnologies.com or call (+27) 21 914 0819.

Discover the future of point-of-sale technology with the Elo Pay 7-inch integrated payment POS terminal, now available at Tactile Technologies. Effortlessly elevate your business operations and customer experience – explore innovation with us today!

For more info on Tactile Technologies, go to www.tactiletechnologies.com.