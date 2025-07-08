Tactile introduces DUO POS Feitian F55: Unique dual display low-cost payment terminal

Tactile introduces the DUO POS Feitian F55.

Ever seen a payment terminal with double-sided functionality featuring both a 3.2-inch and 2.0-inch display?

In today’s rapidly evolving digital landscape, where seamless customer experience and payment security are no longer negotiable, businesses are under growing pressure to adopt smart, agile and future-ready solutions. Enter the Feitian F55, a revolutionary robust Android dual display double-sided smart POS terminal that’s gaining serious traction among enterprises looking to streamline transactions, boost mobility and ensure data integrity.

This sleek yet powerful device is not just another card reader. It’s a versatile business enabler, purpose-built to meet the demands of retail, logistics, transport, field services, market traders and beyond.

What is the Feitian F55?

The Feitian F55 is a compact Android-based payment terminal that combines cutting-edge security, high-speed performance and enterprise-grade features in a surprisingly lightweight frame. Built to handle everything from contactless payments to inventory tracking and mobile order processing, it functions as an all-in-one business assistant.

Powered by Android 14, the device is equipped with:

Dual display 3.2-inch + 2.0-inch

Quad-core 4*A53@2.0GHz

NFC, IC card reader, keypad, QR scanner and speaker

4G+2G, WiFi 6: 2.4GHz and Bluetooth 5.2

Five vibrant colours to choose from: Sea blue, sunny yellow, blue grey, pastel pink and tangerine tango

3.2 LVM +2.0 LCD Camera: 0.3MP FF

These specs make the F55 more than just a POS device; it’s a mobile business workstation.

How can it help businesses?

Whether you are running a bustling retail store or operating out in the field, the Feitian F55 empowers your team with mobility and efficiency. Here is how:

Fast, secure payments – accept all major payment types, including EMV chip cards and NFC, with end-to-end encryption.

– accept all major payment types, including EMV chip cards and NFC, with end-to-end encryption. Perfect for fieldwork – its compact design and 4G connectivity make it ideal for mobile sales.

Ultimately, the F55 reduces the need for multiple devices and simplifies operations, lowering costs and increasing uptime for any business.

Where to get it and see it live

This standout device will be available through Tactile Technologies, the trusted supplier of interactive, secure and intelligent hardware solutions across southern Africa. Tactile Technologies is proud to partner with Feitian to bring the F55 and a suite of other innovative products to the local market.

And here’s some exciting news, the Feitian F55 will be showcased live at Seamless Africa 2025 on 8-9 September 2025, where Tactile Technologies and Feitian will jointly exhibit the latest in payment and authentication technology.

Attendees will have the opportunity to:

Get hands-on experience with the F55.

Engage with Feitian product specialists.

Discover other Feitian devices.

Meet the Tactile Technologies sales and technical team.

For more details or to learn more about how Feitian products can help your business, reach out to the Tactile Technologies sales team on e-mail at sales.za@tactiletechnologies.com and/or contact Steven Baeyens at steven@tactiletechnologies.com.