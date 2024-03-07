Tactile partners with Seiko Instruments to enhance printing solutions in SA

Redefining the landscape of printing solutions.

At Tactile Technologies, we are excited to announce our new partnership with Seiko Instruments, an iconic brand in the printing component industry for the manufacturing of thermal printers, mobile printers, label printers and electronic components. This partnership promises to redefine the landscape of printing solutions across South Africa.

Seiko Instruments has a comprehensive portfolio encompassing thermal printers, mobile printers and smart label printers. Seiko Instruments has consistently delivered top-tier solutions tailored to various sectors, including retail, logistics, hospitality, self-service and point-of-sale applications. Under this transformative partnership, Tactile Technologies and Seiko Instruments aim to introduce a new era of high-performance printing solutions to South Africa's top-tier retail and hospitality industries.

"We firmly believe that Seiko's printing solutions are perfectly suited to meet the ever-demanding South African environment, seamlessly integrating into our clients' software solutions. We extend our deepest gratitude to Seiko for their willingness to partner with us and for entrusting us with this collaboration," remarked Shadrick Kannigadu, Director Channel Sales at Tactile Technologies.

Seiko Instruments is thrilled to take its alliance with Tactile Technologies to a new level of co-operation. This partnership marks a strategic move to consolidate Seiko Instruments' thermal printer manufacturing culture with Tactile Technologies’ experience in touch, auto-ID and payment technology expertise. By combining forces, the two entities aim to empower the market, enhance customer satisfaction and drive Tactile’s growth across South Africa.

"We are excited to announce this strategic partnership with Tactile Technologies, a move that underscores our dedication to delivering top-notch thermal printers efficiently to our clients in South Africa," stated Alain Campos, Sales Manager of Seiko Instruments. "This collaboration not only strengthens our supply chain, but also enhances our ability to meet the growing demands of the market."

As both companies look forward to a future of innovation and growth, the partnership between Tactile Technologies and Seiko Instruments heralds a new chapter in the evolution of printing solutions in South Africa.

For more information, please contact Shadrick Kannigadu at shadrick@tactiletechnologies.com.