Tactile partners with Seiko Instruments to enhance printing solutions in SA

Johannesburg, 07 Mar 2024
At Tactile Technologies, we are excited to announce our new partnership with Seiko Instruments, an iconic brand in the printing component industry for the manufacturing of thermal printers, mobile printers, label printers and electronic components. This partnership promises to redefine the landscape of printing solutions across South Africa.
Seiko Instruments has a comprehensive portfolio encompassing thermal printers, mobile printers and smart label printers. Seiko Instruments has consistently delivered top-tier solutions tailored to various sectors, including retail, logistics, hospitality, self-service and point-of-sale applications. Under this transformative partnership, Tactile Technologies and Seiko Instruments aim to introduce a new era of high-performance printing solutions to South Africa's top-tier retail and hospitality industries.
"We firmly believe that Seiko's printing solutions are perfectly suited to meet the ever-demanding South African environment, seamlessly integrating into our clients' software solutions. We extend our deepest gratitude to Seiko for their willingness to partner with us and for entrusting us with this collaboration," remarked Shadrick Kannigadu, Director Channel Sales at Tactile Technologies.
Seiko Instruments is thrilled to take its alliance with Tactile Technologies to a new level of co-operation. This partnership marks a strategic move to consolidate Seiko Instruments' thermal printer manufacturing culture with Tactile Technologies’ experience in touch, auto-ID and payment technology expertise. By combining forces, the two entities aim to empower the market, enhance customer satisfaction and drive Tactile’s growth across South Africa.
"We are excited to announce this strategic partnership with Tactile Technologies, a move that underscores our dedication to delivering top-notch thermal printers efficiently to our clients in South Africa," stated Alain Campos, Sales Manager of Seiko Instruments. "This collaboration not only strengthens our supply chain, but also enhances our ability to meet the growing demands of the market."
As both companies look forward to a future of innovation and growth, the partnership between Tactile Technologies and Seiko Instruments heralds a new chapter in the evolution of printing solutions in South Africa.
For more information, please contact Shadrick Kannigadu at shadrick@tactiletechnologies.com.
Seiko Instruments
The Seiko Group of today developed from a watch shop in Tokyo which was already founded by Kintaro Hattori in 1881. We, Seiko Instruments GmbH, with our headquarter in Neu-Isenburg/Germany, were established 1983 being responsible for sales and marketing in EMEA (Europe MiddleEast Africa).
Seiko Instruments is a leading expert in the high-end segment of the thermal printing technology market. Our current portfolio offers a complete range of direct thermal printers such as receipt printers, mobile printers and smart label printers. This broad product range supports all printing needs including logistics, hospitality, self-service, point-of-sale, mobile applications and more.
Tactile Technologies
Tactile Technologies is a leading distribution company specializing in touch screen-, auto id- and payment technology. Tactile is now branching out into biometrics and robotics. Always with a steadfast commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.
We bring a wealth of product knowledge and it is our goal to establish distribution for leading brands in the region.