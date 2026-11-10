Tactile Technologies EU, FEITIAN to exhibit at TRUSTECH 2026 in Paris

Visit Tactile Technologies and FEITIAN at TRUSTECH 2026.

Tactile Technologies EU, the European arm of South African technology distributor Tactile Technologies, and global payment and authentication manufacturer FEITIAN will exhibit at TRUSTECH 2026 in Paris from 1 to 3 December 2026. Visitors can find the team at stand G-053.

TRUSTECH brings together professionals from the payments, digital identity, cyber security and trust technology sectors. FEITIAN has described it as Europe’s premier event for payment, identification and security technologies. For the partners, it is the first of two European trade show appearances in the coming months.

The show follows the announcement in May 2026 that Tactile and FEITIAN were extending their partnership, which began two years ago in South Africa, into the European Union.

TRUSTECH 2026 at a glance

Dates: Tuesday, 1 December to Thursday, 3 December 2026

Tuesday, 1 December to Thursday, 3 December 2026 Venue: Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, Pavilion 5.2, 1 Place de la Porte de Versailles, 75015 Paris, France

Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, Pavilion 5.2, 1 Place de la Porte de Versailles, 75015 Paris, France Opening hours: 9am to 6pm on Tuesday, 1 December and Wednesday, 2 December, and 9am to 4pm on Thursday, 3 December

9am to 6pm on Tuesday, 1 December and Wednesday, 2 December, and 9am to 4pm on Thursday, 3 December Organiser: Comexposium

Comexposium Registration: A free visitor pass covers the exhibition and the conference programme

A free visitor pass covers the exhibition and the conference programme Stand: G-053 (Tactile Technologies EU and FEITIAN)

What TRUSTECH brings together

The event combines an exhibition with a conference programme, business meetings and networking, all in one of Europe’s leading exhibition venues. Its audience is drawn from four closely linked sectors: payments, digital identity, cyber security and trust technology.

That mix matters, because secure payment acceptance and strong authentication now depend on one another, and buyers increasingly look for both from the same supplier.

Why FEITIAN is back in Paris

FEITIAN is no stranger to TRUSTECH. The company exhibited at the Paris show in 2025, at Paris Expo Porte de Versailles, and in 2023. Its portfolio spans payment terminals and authentication hardware, including FIDO security keys, one-time password devices, PKI identification products and smart card readers, which is the mix TRUSTECH visitors come to see.

After the 2025 edition, Mahaveer Shah, Chief Marketing Officer at FEITIAN, said TRUSTECH “provided an exceptional platform to demonstrate how FEITIAN is redefining secure digital interactions”.

What Tactile EU brings to the stand

Tactile EU is FEITIAN’s partner for the European Union, with Eugene von Engelhardt, based in the Netherlands, as Head of Fintech. The offer centres on FEITIAN’s modular, mobile payment terminals, which share the same compliant kernel. For merchants and payment providers, that means more terminal types can be added without paying for certification again on each device.

In South Africa, the approach has been approved by several payment solution providers, including Ecentric Payment Systems, which Mauro Mercuri, Founder of Tactile Technologies, described as serving 67% of the South African retail market. Tactile also distributes FEITIAN’s F310 payment terminal and F55 SOFTPOS, which turns compatible devices into secure card acceptance points.

When the European partnership was announced in May, Shah said: “Europe is a key growth region for FEITAN, and together with Tactile, we are well positioned to support merchants in their digital transformation journeys.”

Meet the team in Paris

Payment providers, merchants, identity and security specialists are invited to meet the Tactile EU and FEITIAN teams at stand G-053 throughout the show. To book a meeting in advance, e-mail info@tactiletechnologies.com or visit www.tactiletechnologies.com.

Next stop: EuroCIS 2027, Düsseldorf

The partners continue to Düsseldorf from 16 to 18 February 2027, where they will exhibit at stand 1A76 at EuroCIS, Europe’s largest trade fair for retail technology, to show how the same payment terminals work at the retail counter.