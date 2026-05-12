Tactile Technologies, Feitian partner to break into European market

Tactile Technologies, Feitian partnership tours Europe.

On the back of successful growth in the South African market, technology expert Tactile Technologies and Chinese payment solution manufacturer Feitian are taking their partnership into Europe.

Mauro Mercuri, founder of Tactile Technologies, says the company has shown solid growth over its 25 years in business, initially focusing largely on importing and distributing touch screen, bar coding and payment technology. However, payment terminals are now becoming a major category for the business as more and more businesses look for mobility and innovation in payment systems. To build this category, Tactile Technologies cemented a partnership with Feitian two years ago.

Mercuri says this partnership is proving immensely successful in South Africa, with big wins in various markets including retail.

Mercuri says: “We're making good progress and the technology has been approved by several payment solution providers in South Africa, including Ecentric Payment Systems, a multi-acquiring payment provider solutioning for 67% of the South Africa retail market. Based on this success, we are now extending the partnership into Europe.”

As the Feitian partner for the European Union, Tactile Technologies has appointed the Netherlands-based Eugene von Engelhardt as Head of Fintech for Tactile EU and embarked on a marketing drive to introduce the solutions to the European market.

The partners will exhibit at Retail Technology 2026 in Stockholm in May, Money 20/20 Amsterdam in June, and Trustech in Paris in December.

Von Engelhardt says Feitian’s highly modular, mobile hardware offers a number of differentiators in the European market: “Mobility is a core element of the Feitian range. It allows retailers to innovate and simplify their technology estate: because Feitian uses the same compliant kernel for their solutions, retailers can broaden the range of payment terminals they bring into their acquiring estate, without increasing the costs associated with compliance and certification of multiple devices. The Tactile Technologies – Feitian portfolio allows for a variety of applications and use cases.”

He notes that the partners believe the time is right to enter the European market. “European retailers are starting to look beyond the classic, traditional payments environment. They are seeking alternative products, alternative vendor relations and credible, trusted suppliers. Our partnership brings that, with a massive catalogue of products and software, and a local point of presence,” he says.

Mahaveer Shah, Chief Marketing Officer at Feitian, says the partnership with Tactile Technologies represents a strategic step in expanding Feitian’s global footprint. "Our collaboration with Tactile Technologies has already demonstrated strong results in South Africa, validating both the strength of our technology and the effectiveness of a trusted local partner. As we enter the European market, we are confident that this collaboration will enable us to deliver secure, innovative and flexible payment solutions tailored to the evolving needs of European retailers. Europe is a key growth region for Feitian, and together with Tactile, we are well positioned to support merchants in their digital transformation journeys,” he says.

For more info on Tactile and Feitian, contact Mauro Mercuri on mauro@tactiletechnologies.com.