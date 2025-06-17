Tactile Technologies introduces NUBIS: Strategic leap into remote device management

In an era defined by digital agility and operational efficiency, South African technology distributor Tactile Technologies proudly announces its next solution offering: the company has officially added NUBIS, a remote device management (RDM) solution, to its growing portfolio of enterprise offerings.

The addition signals a clear message to the market: Tactile is no longer just a provider of advanced hardware solutions; it's positioning itself as a full-spectrum digital enabler in the African business landscape.

From hardware to holistic solutions

Founded in 2001, Tactile Technologies built its reputation by distributing high-quality touch screens, auto-ID products and payment terminals across southern Africa. Known for its close relationships with global technology manufacturers and its hands-on customer service, the company has earned trust in sectors ranging from retail to healthcare.

But as operational environments evolve and remote work, distributed teams and mobile-first strategies become the norm, so too must the tools that support them.

“With NUBIS, we’re stepping into the software space with a solution that directly addresses a growing pain point for our customers: managing and securing devices remotely,” says Steven Baeyens, Director of Products and Projects at Tactile Technologies.

Why NUBIS, why now?

NUBIS offers a cloud-based platform for remote device management that allows businesses to monitor, update, troubleshoot and control large fleets of devices in real-time, without physical access. For businesses running Windows- or Android-based devices, this kind of visibility is becoming less of a luxury and more of a necessity.

The decision to bring NUBIS into the portfolio is also a strategic response to customer demand. Many of Tactile’s clients already deploy fleets of desktop units, payment terminals and accessories, but lack a central system to manage them efficiently.

“Customers have been asking for a way to reduce downtime, secure their devices and streamline updates. NUBIS answers all three,” Baeyens adds.

“NUBIS is built to be intuitive and scalable. You get one platform for different operating systems. Furthermore, the solution excels in device management, from onboarding to monitoring, and allows for multi-account usage enabling easy allocation of responsibilities and tasks across different users in different entities. Whether a customer is managing 10 devices or 10 000, the platform adapts to their needs,” says Baeyens.

Future proof strategy

The addition of NUBIS isn’t just about product diversification – it’s about long-term vision. Tactile is clearly investing in value-added services that extend beyond the sale, offering more robust support to its partners.

The company is planning a launch event in July 2025 in both Cape Town and Johannesburg to introduce NUBIS formally to its partners and end-users. The goal? Educate, demonstrate and build enthusiasm around the new offering.

“It’s important that our clients understand how NUBIS can transform the way they work. It’s not just another tool – it’s a game-changer for IT departments and operations managers,” Baeyens concludes.

Conclusion

Tactile Technologies’ evolution from product distributor to solution provider mirrors a broader shift happening across the tech sector: a movement from standalone tools to ecosystems. As the South African market matures, companies that can deliver integrated, intelligent solutions will not just survive – they’ll lead.

With NUBIS now in the mix, Tactile Technologies has taken another firm step into that future.

For more information on NUBIS and Tactile Technologies, visit www.tactiletechnologies.com and/or contact us on sales@tactiletechnologies.com.