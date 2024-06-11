Tactile Technologies partners with Womandla Foundation's 'Learn Support Grow' podcast series

To subscribe to the podcast, visit Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Tactile Technologies is thrilled to announce its partnership with the Womandla Foundation in support of their empowering new podcast series: "Learn Support Grow", which officially launched on 21 May 2024. The series will feature monthly episodes from May to December 2024, with the first episode available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. Each episode includes interviews with experts, entrepreneurs and Tactile Technologies staff representatives, as well as interactive segments like quizzes and Q&A sessions. This collaboration marks a significant step in the company's ongoing commitment to giving back and empowering women and girls in South Africa.

Through Londisizwe Foundation, Tactile Technologies has provided funding to support the remarkable initiatives of the Womandla Foundation. Londisizwe Foundation is an extension of Tactile Technologies' dedication to social responsibility. It focuses on education, children (women and girls), the elderly and animals.

Mauro Mercuri, Chairman and Founder of Tactile Technologies, aims to increase the foundation's activity and visibility. "Our team is enthusiastic about contributing time, resources and expertise to this impactful podcast series." Established in 2018, Womandla Foundation is dedicated to fostering, educating, empowering and equipping women and girls to achieve excellence in various educational fields, thereby working towards eradicating poverty.

"Learn Support Grow" is an eight-episode podcast series designed to provide girls and women with invaluable industry insights, career growth tools and unwavering support to achieve their destinies. The podcast aligns with Womandla’s mission to celebrate and empower women in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) careers, share practical tools for professional and entrepreneurial success, broaden organisational impact and inspire community engagement through events like the upcoming Womandla Women in STEAM Awards, in August 2024, and Tactile Technologies is 100% in support.

