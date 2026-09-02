Tactile Technologies passes 20k SOTI licences sold, cementing its role as a leading distributor of enterprise mobility management in SA

Tactile's role as SOTI distributor sits within its broader remote device management offering. (Image: Tactile Technologies)

Tactile Technologies, the 25-year-old technology partner behind some of South Africa's best known retail, hospitality, fintech, gaming and medical brands, has today announced a significant milestone in its longstanding distributor relationship with SOTI. The company has now sold more than 20 000 SOTI licences across the South African market.

The milestone speaks to how deep and mature the partnership between Tactile and SOTI has become. SOTI is a global leader in mobile device management (MDM), enterprise mobility management (EMM) and unified endpoint management (UEM). As an official SOTI distributor, Tactile has spent years quietly building the platform into the mobile and device ecosystems of organisations across multiple industries, giving IT teams the ability to remotely manage, secure, monitor and troubleshoot fleets of mobile devices from a single console.

The number reflects sustained, high-volume adoption of SOTI's device management platform through Tactile's channel, across environments where uptime, security and the ability to manage mobile and rugged devices remotely are genuinely mission critical, not nice to have.

“SOTI has quietly become one of the strongest and most consistent parts of our solutions portfolio, even though we haven't always made a lot of noise about it,” said Steven Baeyens, Director of Products and Projects at Tactile Technologies. “Crossing 20 000 licences tells you how much trust South African businesses place in SOTI's platform, and in Tactile as the partner that implements and supports it day to day. It's a strong, proven relationship, and one we're ready to put to work for any organisation that needs a serious, enterprise-grade device management solution.”

A platform built for mission-critical mobility

Through Tactile, SOTI's flagship platform gives businesses centralised control over their entire mobile device estate. Its core capabilities include:

Device management, covering remote configuration, monitoring and troubleshooting of devices at scale.

Security, including remote lock, wipe and encryption to protect sensitive business data.

Application management, for streamlined deployment and management of business-critical apps.

Content management, enabling secure file sharing and synchronisation across the device fleet.

Location services, giving real-time visibility into device location for asset management and operational efficiency.

These capabilities have made SOTI a platform of choice for organisations that depend on distributed, always on mobile devices, from retail and fast food through to fintech, gaming, logistics and healthcare, where downtime, data loss or a compromised device can carry real operational and financial risk.

Backed by 25 years of local expertise

Tactile's role as SOTI distributor sits within its broader remote device management offering, delivered with the same full life cycle model that underpins all of Tactile's technology partnerships: needs analysis, product selection, procurement, deployment and ongoing local support, backed by custom SLAs and a service centre in Johannesburg.

“We don't do catalogue sales,” Baeyens added. “With SOTI, as with every vendor we represent, our job is to understand the environment first: the devices, the risk profile, the scale, and then implement a platform that actually solves the problem. Twenty thousand licences doesn't happen by accident. It happens because the platform works, and because we support it properly, every day, long after the sale.”

Tactile Technologies says it is now actively looking to grow its SOTI footprint further, and is inviting South African organisations of all sizes, from single site operations to national and multi-country device fleets, to talk to the Tactile team about any project that requires a proven, enterprise grade device management platform.