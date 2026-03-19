Tactile Technologies supports Womandla’s Reskilling Revolution Africa

Khadija Richards, Head of Impact, Womandla Foundation.

Tactile Technologies has reaffirmed its commitment to youth and women’s economic empowerment by supporting the Womandla Foundation’s Reskilling Revolution Africa (WRRA) – an initiative focused on building real pathways into work.

As a CSI funder, Tactile Technologies is contributing through both funding and active volunteerism, enabling its team to support mentorship, skills development and talent pipeline creation.

“Empowerment does not happen in siloes but exists in strong ecosystem partnerships, access to opportunities and work,” said Sam Gqomo, Founder of Womandla Foundation.

“Tactile Technologies is incredibly proud to support the work that Womandla Foundation is doing,” said Mauro Mercuri, Founder of Tactile Technologies. “Adopting the IBM SkillsBuild platform allows us to support the programme while also investing in our own people. It shows what’s possible when learning, purpose and technology come together. We’re proud to be part of this journey.”

Sam Gqomo, Director, Womandla Foundation.

Launched in partnership with IAVE and IBM SkillsBuild, the programme combines digital learning, mentorship and real-world experience to equip young people with the skills and exposure needed to participate meaningfully in the economy.

Sign up to the next cohort here: https://lnkd.in/dN3TMMcN.

Through partnerships like this, the Reskilling Revolution Africa is building scalable, sustainable pathways into opportunity – driven by collaboration, purpose and shared impact.