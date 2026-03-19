Tactile Technologies supports Womandla’s Reskilling Revolution Africa

Tactile Technologies has reaffirmed its commitment to youth and women’s economic empowerment by supporting the Womandla Foundation’s Reskilling Revolution Africa (WRRA) – an initiative focused on building real pathways into work.
As a CSI funder, Tactile Technologies is contributing through both funding and active volunteerism, enabling its team to support mentorship, skills development and talent pipeline creation.
“Empowerment does not happen in siloes but exists in strong ecosystem partnerships, access to opportunities and work,” said Sam Gqomo, Founder of Womandla Foundation.
“Tactile Technologies is incredibly proud to support the work that Womandla Foundation is doing,” said Mauro Mercuri, Founder of Tactile Technologies. “Adopting the IBM SkillsBuild platform allows us to support the programme while also investing in our own people. It shows what’s possible when learning, purpose and technology come together. We’re proud to be part of this journey.”
Launched in partnership with IAVE and IBM SkillsBuild, the programme combines digital learning, mentorship and real-world experience to equip young people with the skills and exposure needed to participate meaningfully in the economy.
Sign up to the next cohort here: https://lnkd.in/dN3TMMcN.
Through partnerships like this, the Reskilling Revolution Africa is building scalable, sustainable pathways into opportunity – driven by collaboration, purpose and shared impact.
Womandla Foundation
Womandla Foundation is a purpose-driven organisation focused on advancing women’s economic participation through access, skills development, partnerships, and opportunity creation across Africa.To learn more about Womandla and the wonderful work that Womandla does, visit their website www.womandla.com
Tactile Technologies
Established in 2001, Tactile Technologies is proudly celebrating 25 years of delivering high-quality technology solutions to the South African market. Over the past two and a half decades, the company has remained at the forefront of innovation, combining deep industry expertise with a strong commitment to customer success. Beyond technology, Tactile Technologies is equally passionate about driving meaningful change through skills development, inclusive growth, and impactful CSI initiatives that contribute to a stronger and more empowered future.
Media Enquiries: sam@womandla.com
Tactile Technologies Press Office: https://www.itweb.co.za/office/tactiletechnologies
For more info on Tactile go to www.tactiletechnologies.co.za