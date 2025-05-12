Tactile Technologies to host Unitech, Seiko launch events in CT, Jhb.

Tactile Technologies, which positions itself as a leading South African provider of touch, auto-ID and payment solutions, is set to host launch events in Cape Town and Johannesburg to showcase its strategic partnerships with Unitech Europe and Seiko Instruments.

The Cape Town event is scheduled for 20 May 2025, followed by the Johannesburg event on 22 May 2025. These events aim to introduce South African businesses to cutting-edge technologies in automatic identification and data capture (AIDC) and advanced printing solutions.

Unitech Europe: Advancing AIDC solutions

Unitech Europe, a global leader in AIDC technologies, brings over four decades of experience in providing enterprise mobile computers, rugged handheld PDAs, industrial tablets, bar code scanners, RFID readers and IOT solutions. Its MoboLink platform offers integration, deployment, management and data collection tools that monitor and manage devices throughout their life cycle.

“Adding Unitech to our portfolio was a natural choice, given their reputation for excellence and commitment to innovation,” said Steven Baeyens, Director of Products and Projects at Tactile Technologies.

Seiko Instruments: Enhancing printing solutions

Seiko Instruments, renowned for its thermal printing technology, offers a comprehensive range of direct thermal printers, including receipt printers, mobile printers and smart label printers. These solutions cater to various sectors, such as logistics, hospitality, self-service and point-of-sale applications.

“We are excited to announce this strategic partnership with Tactile Technologies, a move that underscores our dedication to delivering top-notch thermal printers efficiently to our clients in South Africa,” stated Alain Campos, Sales Manager of Seiko Instruments.

Event highlights

Attendees of the launch events can expect:

Live demonstrations of Unitech’s and Seiko’s latest technologies.

Insights into how these solutions can enhance operational efficiency across various industries.

Opportunities to engage with experts from Tactile Technologies, Unitech and Seiko.

Networking sessions with industry peers.

These events underscore Tactile Technologies’ commitment to bringing innovative solutions to the South African market, empowering businesses to optimise their operations through advanced technology.

To secure your place at the upcoming events, please RSVP via the appropriate link below:

For more information about the events, feel free to contact Tactile Technologies at marketing@tactiletechnologies.com or sales@tactiletechnologies.com, or visit its website at www.tactiletechnologies.com.