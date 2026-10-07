Taggit Asset Technologies launches Taggit Capture for simple, accurate asset register and audit management

Create accurate asset registers and perform reliable asset audits. (Image source: 123RF)

Taggit Asset Technologies has announced the launch of Taggit Capture, a new mobile asset capture and verification solution designed to help small businesses and organisations create accurate asset registers and perform reliable asset audits without the complexity or cost of a full enterprise asset management system.

Taggit Capture is available in both bar code and RFID options, allowing organisations to capture asset information, verify physical assets, record supporting images and export asset data in practical formats such as XLS, CSV and PDF. The solution is especially suited to companies managing around 1 000 assets that require a simple, affordable and structured way to improve asset visibility and audit accuracy.

The application is supplied preloaded onto on a rugged mobile device and is designed to reduce manual spreadsheet-based processes, improve data accuracy and shorten the time required to complete asset verification. For organisations that later require a more comprehensive asset management platform, Taggit Capture also provides a practical pathway to transition into the Hardcat asset management software environment.

Craig Beer, Managing Director of Taggit Asset Technologies, said: “Every company, regardless of the number of assets it owns, should have a clear and accurate view of what assets it has, where they are located and who is responsible for them. Taggit Capture was developed specifically for small companies that need a detailed asset register and accurate audit functionality, without having to immediately invest in a complex enterprise system. It also gives these organisations an easy and cost-effective transition path to Hardcat software as their asset management requirements grow.”

Taggit Capture helps address common asset management challenges, including incomplete records, manual asset counts, spreadsheet errors, difficult asset identification and limited visibility over physical assets. By combining mobile scanning, image capture and structured export reporting, the solution gives organisations a practical starting point for better asset control.