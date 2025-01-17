Take control of identity and access management

Wehann Kritzinger, cyber security software specialist, iOCO South Africa.

In the rapidly-evolving digital world, South African and international industries are coping by adopting transformative technologies, such as the internet of things, cloud computing services, big data analytics and cyber security.

These technologies deliver enhanced operational efficiencies, but also come with an ever-expanding threat landscape.

Identity and access management (IAM) is no longer just a security tool, but is now fundamental to how businesses regulate access control and information efficiently.

IAM helps companies to enforce security protocols and meet compliance and access control best practices, across all sectors.

It is evolving from being a mere tool to becoming a vital element in safeguarding efficiency and resilience across all industries.

Who are you?

IAM is essential in today’s digital world, as it:

Supports compliance and data privacy: Industries face stringent regulations, like GDPR, the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA), Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS) and the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), and require secure handling of sensitive personally identifiable data and payment data. IAM helps organisations to enforce access controls, logging activity and restricting who can read and modify sensitive data.

Supports digital transformation initiatives: For organisations pursuing digital transformation, IAM enables access across new and existing systems, ensuring seamless integration and improving security posture.

Improves user experience: By using single sign-on and multi-factor authentication, these tools simplify access, while maintaining security measures that deliver a blend of accessibility and data protection.

Enhances security measures against risks: IAM is crucial for protecting data and securing systems by permitting authorised individuals to access sensitive data.

How IAM is shaping SA’s top sectors

Finance and banking:

Financial institutions offer a broad range of banking services to clients, including savings accounts, loans and diverse investment options. In this digital environment, protecting customer information is paramount, as it is a prime target for cyber crime.

A level of control that ensures compliance with POPIA regulations and upholds customer data privacy is essential.

IAM goes above and beyond IT and demands commitment across the organisation.

IAM is an empowerment tool for the financial sector. It can help organisations to build and maintain customer trust through the implementation of robust security protocols. Not only will it strengthen access control, but will also deter fraudulent activities, ultimately prioritising security in every customer interaction and managing the highest standard of privacy and protection.

Healthcare:

Attacks on healthcare are on the rise, especially in SA. Given the nature of this data, cyber criminals are looking to expose client records, medical histories and other confidential information.

IAM can restrict access to critical files and data, ensuring only authorised individuals can access and modify sensitive data, helping healthcare providers comply with the HIPAA and POPIA regulatory standards that govern health data security.

Ultimately, IAM strengthens healthcare security and establishes a resilient environment that upholds the privacy and safety of every patient.

Fast-moving consumer goods:

With the growing popularity of e-commerce in SA, a broad range of retailers offer online platforms. Given how complex these environments can be, with APIs and microservices − such as user management, payment processing, logistics and inventory management − the attack surface can be significantly increased.

IAM ensures a secure and seamless user experience by allowing authentication to APIs, microservices and PCI-DSS compliance.

Open authentication tokens can be used to provide access to account details, ensuring data protection and proper authentication for inventory level modifications. Payment processing can be restricted to only authorised users, proper audit trails, monitoring, encryption and tokenisation. This, in turn, makes compliance with PCI-DDS much easier.

Implementing IAM

It’s best to begin by defining the goals: is it to protect client data, simplify employee authentication, or ensure compliance with regulatory mandates?

Next, select the right tools for an IAM solution – this is essential. These tools should meet the industry’s requirements and integrate seamlessly with existing systems − all while providing a user-friendly interface.

Moreover, active involvement from all team members is essential to the process. IAM goes above and beyond IT and demands commitment across the organisation.

IAM has transformed from a tool to an essential factor in the smooth and safe functioning of any contemporary business.

Implementing IAM involves safeguarding data integrity and establishing trust with customers, while adhering to regulations in the industry. It serves as a roadmap in the evolving realm of Identity by assisting businesses to effectively protect core interests.