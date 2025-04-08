Take our survey: How quickly can you recover from a cyber breach?

Enter to win a R5 000 Amazon voucher when you complete our survey.

Cyber security resilience means having the ability to recover and quickly restore your environment, no matter what happens.

To assess how well businesses in Africa are prepared to recover from cyber attacks, ITWeb is conducting a survey on data resilience readiness, in partnership with Veeam.

The insights gathered will help create a clearer picture of data resilience trends across Africa. The survey includes questions such as:

Does your organisation use backup data as an additional layer of defence to scan for indicators of compromise?

In the worst-case scenario, where all systems are affected, how long would it take your organisation to restore full operations?

To what extent have you incorporated AI into your data protection strategies?

By completing the survey, you’ll have the opportunity to influence future discussions on data resilience and cybersecurity practices in Africa. You’ll also help us compile a detailed research report (based on anonymised survey data), which will be shared with all respondents.

As a thank you for your time and input, you’ll stand a chance to win an Amazon voucher worth R5 000.

The key findings from the survey and the prize winner will be announced on ITWeb.

Follow this link to add your input.