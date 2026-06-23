Take part: Mapping the future of digital payments in Africa

Take part in the survey and help shape an industry report on the future of digital payments in Africa.

A snap survey among banks , fintechs, payment intermediaries and merchants reveals that 70% believe fraud risk has increased as digital payments have grown. This is placing growing pressure on organisations to modernise their payments infrastructure.

How prepared is your organisation for instant payments? And legacy systems limiting your ability to innovate?

ITWeb, in partnership with ACI Worldwide, is conducting a quick survey to understand the current digital payments trends in Africa.

Why this research matters

Players in Africa's payments ecosystem are balancing several competing priorities, most notably:

Meeting growing demand for real-time payments.

Modernising legacy infrastructure.

Strengthening fraud prevention capabilities.

Delivering better customer experiences.

The insights gathered through this survey will help create a locally driven report of how organisations across the continent are addressing these challenges.

Who should participate?

Professionals working in:

Financial services organisations.

Fintech.

Payment intermediaries.

Merchants and other service providers offering digital payments.

Why share your insights?

By participating, you will help shape a unique industry trends report on the future of digital payments in Africa. Results will be published exclusively on ITWeb.

Participants will also be entered into a draw to win a Takealot or Amazon voucher valued at R3 000.

The survey takes just a few minutes to complete.

Complete the survey here.