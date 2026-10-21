Take the audit readiness survey and stand a chance to win

Contribute to a local research report examining audit readiness in South Africa.

ITWeb, in partnership with Global Micro, is conducting a survey examining how South African organisations approach everyday audit readiness – and whether they have the processes, technology and accountability in place to respond when scrutiny comes.

The survey looks beyond the traditional scramble to prepare for an audit, exploring how organisations manage controls, evidence, accountability and corrective actions as part of their day-to-day governance , risk and compliance (GRC) processes.

It also examines how technology can make audit readiness a continuous process rather than a once-off exercise. In particular, the survey considers whether GRC platforms and artificial intelligence can improve visibility and reduce manual administration.

“Organisations should be able to demonstrate at any point that their controls are operating, evidence is current, responsibilities are clear and corrective actions are being followed through,” says JJ Milner, MD of Global Micro.

Achieving this level of visibility can be difficult when information is spread across spreadsheets, e-mails, shared drives and multiple business systems. The survey aims to provide a snapshot of where South African organisations stand today and where there is scope to improve.

Have your say in just five minutes

By sharing your experience, you’ll contribute to a local research report examining audit readiness in South Africa. Respondents will receive early access to the survey findings.

Those who provide their business contact details will also stand a chance to win a R3 000 Takealot voucher.

Take the five-minute survey!

The detailed survey findings, along with the name of the prize winner, will be published on ITWeb.