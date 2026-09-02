Take this survey and benchmark your AI journey

Artificial intelligence has moved rapidly from an emerging technology to a strategic business priority, but how far have South African organisations actually progressed on their AI journeys?

ITWeb, in partnership with First Distribution and AWS, is conducting a survey to establish where local businesses stand, what is holding them back and where they are investing as they move from AI experimentation towards delivering measurable business value.

The aim is not simply to measure AI adoption, but to provide a clearer picture of the opportunities and challenges facing South African organisations.

AI has moved from experimentation to business priority, but there is still limited local data that helps partners understand where South African organisations really are on their AI journey.

This survey aims to provide a clear, data-driven view of AI adoption, challenges, investment priorities and maturity levels across the South African market. The goal is to equip First Distribution partners with meaningful insights that help them have more informed conversations with customers and identify where organisations may need support, guidance and expertise.

While interest in AI is strong across industries, many organisations are now confronting the harder questions around implementation and scale. Moving beyond pilots and proofs of concept requires more than access to AI technology. Businesses also need the right data foundations, skills, governance frameworks and implementation capabilities.

First Distribution believes South Africa is at an exciting but transitional stage of AI adoption. There is strong interest in AI across industries, and many organisations are actively exploring use cases and investing in capabilities. However, for many businesses, the focus remains on moving beyond experimentation and pilots towards delivering measurable business outcomes at scale.”

Four challenges in particular are emerging: taking AI pilots into production, developing the skills and internal capabilities needed to support AI initiatives, ensuring data is accessible, governed and AI-ready, and demonstrating tangible business value and ROI from AI investments.

Many organisations understand the potential of AI but are still working through the practical steps required to operationalise it effectively and responsibly.

The survey will assess AI maturity across areas including strategy , data readiness, skills, implementation, governance and ROI measurement. This will provide respondents with an opportunity to benchmark their own position against the broader South African market, while helping establish a baseline against which future progress can be measured.

First Distribution expects the research to highlight a potential gap between AI ambition and organisational maturity.

Many organisations are enthusiastic about AI and recognise its strategic importance, but they may still be in the early stages of building the foundations needed for long-term success.

The research will also explore where organisations see the greatest need for external support, including cloud, data, governance, security, analytics and skills development.

The findings will be consolidated into a comprehensive State of AI in South Africa report, providing insight into customer priorities, challenges and opportunities. The results will also inform benchmarking tools, educational content, partner enablement initiatives and broader industry discussions around responsible AI adoption.

Ultimately, the research is intended to provide practical insight into what businesses need to move forward.

The survey outcomes should help partners identify where customers need support, tailor their services accordingly and build stronger AI practices that drive measurable business outcomes.

South African businesses are invited to take part in the survey and contribute to a clearer picture of the country's AI maturity and adoption.

The survey takes just a few minutes to complete, and participants stand a chance to win a Takealot voucher worth R3 000.

To participate, click here.