Takealot chair Mamongae Mahlare steps down

Mamongae Mahlare, outgoing executive chairperson of the Takealot Group.

Mamongae Mahlare has stepped down from her role as executive chairperson of the Takealot Group, effective end of December 2024.

Mahlare joined the group in 2021 as group CEO, guiding the company through the final stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. She transitioned to her current role in February 2024.

According to SA’s biggest e-commerce platform, the team achieved significant milestones under her leadership, despite challenging economic conditions.

The Takealot Group has expressed gratitude to Mahlare for her contributions to the company and wishes her all the best in her future endeavours.

“Mamongae has been an instrumental part of the Takealot Group's recent success, and we are grateful for her leadership,” says Frederik Zietsman, Takealot Group CEO.

Launched in June 2011, the e-commerce shopping site has rapidly evolved over the years.

Mahlare previously told ITWeb, the site has grown to offer more than one million products, having garnered over four million active customers since inception.

Takealot on-boards more than 400 sellers or small businesses every month and continues to prioritise supporting entrepreneurs on its marketplace, it revealed.

Mahlare comments: “I have had the privilege of working with some of the most talented and dedicated individuals and together we have achieved remarkable milestones and navigated numerous challenges.

“I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished at Takealot Group and I am confident that the group will continue to thrive under Frederik's leadership. I am excited to see what the future holds for this great company.”