Takealot shakes up leadership team

Frederik Zietsman, Takealot’s new group chief executive.

Online retailer Takealot has appointed Frederik Zietsman as its new group chief executive officer.

The company also announced former CEO Mamongae Mahlare has been appointed as executive chairperson of the Takealot Group. She was appointed as CEO of the company in October 2021.

Launched in June 2011, the shopping site has rapidly evolved over the years.

In a statement, Takealot says Zietsman now takes on the wider group role from his present position as chief executive of Takealot.com.

The leadership changes come as the South African e-commerce sector is set to see more competition, with the imminent arrival of US-based giant Amazon.

After years of waiting, in October last year, Amazon revealed it will launch in South Africa this year.

The arrival of Amazon will see it face-off with Naspers-owned Takealot, which, for years, has been enjoying the lion’s share of the local e-commerce market.

In South Africa, the e-commerce industry has been growing exponentially, with ever more businesses embracing the digital market.

Takealot says the leadership changes reflect the consolidation of the Takealot.com and group CEO role.

It explains the streamlining of the leadership between the group and Takealot.com will reinforce resources around its flagship online retail and marketplace platform, and bring stronger alignment and focus in delivering on its key growth objectives.

It adds that Kim Reid, current chairperson of the group, remains on the board as a director and strategic advisor to the chairperson and group CEO.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to continue building this great business, as well as continuing to work alongside Mamongae,” says Zietsman.

“We have strong and committed teams across our group, and I believe that simplifying our structures will go a long way to building on their great work. Our future is clear. We are focused on enabling SMMEs and improving the lives of South Africans every day.”

According to the e-tailer, the group’s ecosystem has created and supports more than 33 000 jobs across its three platforms – Takealot.com, Superbalist and Mr D.

“My role as executive chair is about supporting the leadership to grow the business and on driving opportunities that move our group forward,” says Mahlare.

“I will also be collaborating with our stakeholders to champion the enablement of e-commerce and how we can accelerate SMME development in the digital economy to create much-needed jobs. I am excited about the real and felt impact we will continue to make with our customers, communities and our teams.”

“Takealot has built a strong brand in South Africa and has done so much to champion the establishment of the e-commerce category from the ground up,” says Reid.

“I remain committed and excited to continue working with Mamongae, Fred and the team in delivering on the possibilities within the group and the opportunity to accelerate SMME development on our platforms, a cornerstone to further job creation in South Africa.”

The changes take effect on 1 February.