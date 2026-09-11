Takealot targets SME growth through ‘Made Local’

Takealot sellers manufacturing locally can enter the Made Local challenge, which rewards business performance and programme participation.

Takealot is partnering with the Technology Innovation Agency (TIA) to help locally manufacturing SMEs scale their businesses through its e-commerce marketplace.

According to a statement, the organisations have introduced the 2026 Takealot TIA Local Innovation Challenge, known as ‘Made Local’, a 10-week hybrid accelerator targeting existing Takealot sellers that manufacture selected consumer products in SA.

The programme will select 20 entrepreneurs for specialised e-commerce training, mentorship and practical business support, with participants also able to sell to Takealot’s customer base during the initiative.

Frederik Zietsman, CEO of the Takealot Group, says the initiative is aimed at addressing the gap between developing a viable product and building a sustainable business around it.

“South Africa doesn’t have an innovation problem; every day, entrepreneurs across the country are creating products with the potential to become household names,” says Zietsman.

“What many need is the right support, skills and networks to turn a great product into a scalable, successful business. Through Made Local, we are helping local manufacturers build on the opportunity they already have, giving them the tools and expertise to grow their businesses.”

Rather than relying on a judging panel to select the winners, the challenge will use participants’ commercial results and engagement throughout the programme to determine the outcome.

According to Takealot, performance will be assessed using sales generated through Takealot during the live sales phase, customer ratings of products, and participants’ involvement and performance during the accelerator.

The three highest-performing businesses will divide a R1.7 million prize pool. The winner will receive R1 million, while the runner-up will receive R500 000 and the third-place finisher R200 000.

The competition is restricted to SMEs that have been operating for more than a year, are already selling on Takealot and manufacture eligible consumer products locally.

Takealot says its partnership with the TIA is intended to bring together private sector market access and government-backed support for entrepreneurs seeking to expand their businesses.

Tshepo Marumule, Takealot Group executive for public policy and external affairs, says cooperation across the public and private sectors has a role to play in addressing constraints facing growing businesses.

“Our partnership with the TIA is a powerful example of how we can unlock inclusive economic growth and drive local manufacturing through innovation,” comments Marumule.

“The programme is built around the message, ‘you build the product; we help you build the business’, with the focus extending beyond product development to the commercial capabilities required to grow a manufacturing business.”

It will combine online and in-person elements over 10 weeks, with the selected businesses receiving access to training, mentorship and the opportunity to expand their customer reach through Takealot’s marketplace.

The initiative forms part of Takealot’s broader efforts to support local entrepreneurs through its e-commerce ecosystem, while giving participating manufacturers an avenue to test and grow their businesses in a live retail environment.

Applications for Made Local close on 20 September.

With the new accelerator, Takealot is taking on Amazon’s local-commerce push aimed at helping South African manufacturers scale. In 2024, Amazon South Africa launched Shop Mzansi, a dedicated storefront on Amazon.co.za for locally made South African products.