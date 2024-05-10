TakealotMORE debuts with unlimited delivery

TakealotMORE costs R39 for the standard service and R99 for the premium service.

Online retailer Takealot has introduced TakealotMORE, a subscription service offering customers exclusive benefits, including unlimited deliveries and a variety of collection options, to enhance their shopping experience.

According to a statement, the new offering forms part of the e-tailer’s renewed focus on transforming the digital shopping experience, as customers increasingly demand faster, more cost-effective delivery solutions.

The subscription service, similar to Amazon Prime, offers fast, free delivery and collect options on Takealot, with free delivery for orders on the Mr D app (restaurants, Pick n Pay groceries and shops), as well as Takealot’s on-demand offering, TakealotNOW, which allows products to be delivered in minutes via the Mr D app.

TakealotMORE costs R39 per month for the standard service and R99 for the premium service.

Takealot Group CEO Frederik Zietsman says: “By launching TakealotMORE, we are not just revolutionising the online shopping experience, we're redefining convenience and value for millions of South Africans.

“Our commitment to providing accessible, cost-effective solutions drives us to continually innovate and enhance the way South Africans shop. That’s why TakealotMORE has been purpose-built with a budget-friendly tiered approach so that every Takealot customer, no matter their needs, can experience more with every shop.”

SA’s biggest online shopping site has been under pressure for months leading to Amazon’s arrival in SA. Takealot has ramped up its service and extended its product categories to include a wider variety of clothing, shoes and groceries.

Market watchers believe the arrival of the US giant this week will force local e-commerce players to consider where their value proposition lies, and how to maintain uniqueness and authenticity around their business, so their offering continues to resonate with consumers.

Amazon.co.za said during its launch that customers can now shop from a selection of local and international brands across 20 different product categories, with same-day and next-day deliveries.

TakealotMORE offers shoppers:

Unlimited free same-day delivery and collect options.

Unlimited free standard, next-day delivery and collect with no minimum order spend for premium subscribers.

Free shipping on bulky or heavy items like large appliances and furniture.

Free delivery for Mr D orders, including restaurants, shops, Pick n Pay groceries and TakealotNOW products.

Alex Wörz, Mr D CEO, comments: “We are thrilled to partner with Takealot for their subscription service. Now, customers can enjoy their favourite meals from local restaurants, groceries from Pick n Pay and a range of products from shops like TakealotNOW without paying for delivery.”

The move comes as South Africa witnesses remarkable growth in online shopping, exceeding 6% of total retail sales and reaching R71 billion turnover last year, according to the Online Retail in South Africa 2023 study released this week.