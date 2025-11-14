Taking GenAI from hype to production

Jonathan Oaker

In two short years, generative AI has moved from hype to production, with specialists like CloudZA helping local organisations harness GenAI to transform their operations.

This emerged during a webinar hosted by CloudZA in partnership with ITWeb, where Jonathan Oaker, Alliance Lead specialising in AWS Cloud Migration and Networking at CloudZA, showcased CloudZA’s capabilities.

Outlining the evolution of generative AI, Oaker said: “In 2023, we were focusing on GenAI engineering, models and POCs. In 2024, we saw a lot of solutions go into production with a focus on areas like optimising them for cost, and 2025 is the year of business value. Gartner says by 2028, 33% of enterprise software apps will include agentic AI, up from less than 1% in 2024.”

Polls of webinar attendees found that only 3% had zero GenAI adoption. Twenty percent reported unofficial or shadow AI usage, 37% were at POC and pilot stage, and a further 37% were advanced GenAI users.

On the question of the current status of their infrastructure stacks, 52% of attendees said they had hybrid environments, with 32% saying they were serverless and cloud based, 8% had unoptimised cloud environments and 8% had purely on-premises environments. Forty-six percent said they were concerned about cloud vendor lock-in, 26% said their biggest concerns were ransomware and unpatched vulnerabilities, and 20% battled to find DevSecOps skills.

Oaker highlighted the advantages of harnessing generative AI with CloudZA and AWS solutions.

“The data modernisation journey should include an assessment of the current state to identify gaps and opportunities, designing the target architecture and migration roadmap, executing migration and continuous improvement and innovation,” he said. Oaker outlined how CloudZA supports organisations on their path to production pillars, which include training and fine-tuning models and ensuring legal, ethical and responsible AI.

“The development life cycle must align with organisational and technology change. From an operational perspective, we need to control costs through scalable infrastructure and cost monitoring and management, and we also enable upskilling and training,” he said.

He noted that siloed data was a challenge for many organisations. “We recommend using a data lake in a hyperscaler, putting it in a format that is referenceable by the model and using a scheme-less structure. With the data lake, we have governance on top of that, along with object storage models,” he said. “Having a hybrid environment doesn't stop you from harnessing GenAI: with optimisation, you can still get some good results.”

Oaker outlined CloudZA’s practical GenAI implementation frameworks and proven cloud-native architecture patterns, saying CloudZA helped clients scale GenAI securely, cost-effectively and efficiently. He also highlighted CloudZA GenAI solutions to help organisations achieve a 360-degree customer view, and its contact centre quality assurance solution, which reduces time spent on QA by up to 60%, improves customer satisfaction by up to 65% and increases agent success rate by up to 30%.

CloudZA’s Intelligent Call Centre Analytics solution offers live call and post-call analytics with intelligent sentiment analysis and predictive capabilities to enhance customer experience, optimise agent performance and support compliance and risk management.