Tarsus-as-a-Service delivers flexible and scalable cloud infrastructure

Riaan Swart, TaaS Business Unit Manager at Tarsus Distribution. (Image: Tarsus Distribution)

In order to remain competitive in today’s digitally transforming business landscape, organisations need agile, secure and cost-effective IT infrastructure. However, these companies face the challenge of trying to manage complex IT environments, while also ensuring scalability.

The rising demand for flexible and scalable cloud infrastructure is the driving force behind Tarsus-as-a-Service (TaaS). This is a solution designed to simplify IT infrastructure, offering pay-per-use IT services that help future-proof enterprises.

Riaan Swart, TaaS Business Unit Manager at Tarsus Distribution, notes that the solution is powered by HPE GreenLake and delivers infrastructure as a service (IaaS) or disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS) in a scalable, cost-effective manner that is tailored to an organisation’s unique needs.

“Whether your company seeks the agility to scale operations quickly, aims to reduce upfront IT costs or wants to future-proof its IT infrastructure, TaaS provides the on-demand IT flexibility you need to stay ahead,” he explains.

“With a pay-per-use IT model and rand-based billing, the solution also allows companies to manage their IT resources efficiently, while maintaining full data control and sovereignty. It also enables access to virtual data centres (vDCs), reliable cloud backup and enterprise-level disaster recovery plans.”

Beyond cost efficiency, continues Swart, there are numerous other key advantages. These include predictable billing, due to it not being dollar-based; enterprise-level performance, thanks to its HPE GreenLake foundation; strong data sovereignty and security, as information is hosted locally in third-party data centres; and scalability, since on-demand IT resources enable businesses to scale in real-time.

“With TaaS, businesses no longer need to worry about the cost and complexity of maintaining outdated systems. Instead, they gain access to agile infrastructure without the challenge of cost volatility, while backup as a service and disaster recovery plans ensure business continuity by protecting critical data.”

“TaaS doesn’t just provide immediate solutions either,” he adds, “it prepares your business for long-term success by offering a range of benefits that ensure your organisation is future-proofed.”

According to Swart, enhanced security is among the benefits, thanks to frequent updates and advanced security as a service, which reduces the risks of emerging threats like ransomware.

“Another is business agility, as enterprises with a scalable platform as a service solution have improved flexibility and operational efficiency and can quickly adjust to changing market demands. Operational efficiency is also improved, as Tarsus offers managed IT services for the infrastructure, allowing your IT team to focus on strategic initiatives, instead of maintenance,” he suggests.

“It’s worth noting that transitioning to TaaS is also easy. Tarsus Distribution’s partners are equipped with the necessary tools to assess virtual resources and migrate clients using HPE Zerto.”

He points out that these partners will assess your IT needs by calculating the required virtual resources. They will then deploy resources by logging into the TaaS portal and requesting these. These resources, in turn, enable the seamless migration of data to the TaaS cloud environment, after which the business can scale on-demand by simply adjusting resources as needed, via the self-service portal.

“Tarsus Distribution is a trusted partner for those seeking to transform their IT infrastructure. In particular, its exclusive focus on channel partners ensures that the company provides customised, enterprise-grade managed IT services, designed to help clients’ businesses succeed.

“Ultimately, whether you are a small business or an enterprise, TaaS will provide the on-demand IT flexibility you need to stay ahead. Talk to us and let us help you build an IT strategy that supports your business growth, minimises risks and adapts easily to your changing needs,” concludes Swart.