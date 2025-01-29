Tarsus becomes Darktrace distributor for Africa

Andrew Potgieter, business unit manager for security and software at Tarsus Distribution.

Tarsus Distribution has signed an agreement with Darktrace, a UK-based AI-driven cybersecurity OEM, to bring its solutions and self-learning AI technology to Africa.

Self-learning AI refers to systems that can learn from data without human intervention. Both companies believe this capability is crucial for regions like Africa, where a shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals is a challenge.

Darktrace has an extensive team in South Africa that travels across the continent, while Tarsus has built a network of several thousand resellers across Africa, handling both volume and value products.

Andrew Potgieter, Tarsus Distribution’s business unit manager for security and software, describes Darktrace as a leader in AI and cybersecurity. The partnership expands access to a wider network of partners and customers, enabling them to tackle growing cyber security threats with solutions for network, e-mail, and OT security.

Built on AI

Potgieter notes that Africa experiences more than double the global average in cyberattacks and is often a testing ground for new threats.

Tarsus sees rising demand for AI-powered security solutions to counter threats from malicious AI. “Bad actors are using AI to create new threats, and only AI-driven cybersecurity can keep up with their speed and volume,” says Potgieter.

While many cybersecurity vendors use AI, Darktrace’s core offering is built on AI, making it unique in its ability to learn and adapt to known and new threats autonomously, he adds.

Eloina Pesce, VP of channel at Darktrace, says this partnership will help scale the company's AI solutions across Africa, particularly in sectors like government, mining, and finance.