Tarsus On Demand to distribute AWS

Chantelle Trollip, TOD’s AWS program manager.

Cloud solutions provider Tarsus On Demand (TOD) has become an Amazon Web Services (AWS) distributor and will provide cloud services and support to software vendors and managed service providers (MSPs) in Sub-Saharan Africa.

This partnership gives TOD customers access to multi-cloud solutions and advanced technical support, with dedicated teams ensuring smooth cloud implementation and operation.

Chantelle Trollip, TOD’s AWS programme manager, saidthe partnership is ‘a significant milestone in supporting multi-cloud strategies and driving cloud innovation’.

TOD is integrating AWS services into its portfolio through structured training and certification programmes. These include the AWS Skills Builder, which offers training on AWS technologies such as AI, machine learning, and cloud migration.

Additionally, the Accelerated Development programme aims to help speed up partners' AWS solution development, reducing time to market.