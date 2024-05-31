Tarsus to distribute Zerto’s disaster recovery solutions

New partnership in place to bolster data protection and disaster recovery.

Tarsus Distribution has partnered with Zerto, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, to provide advanced disaster recovery and data protection solutions to organisations across Southern Africa.

Tarsus will leverage its channel network to offer Zerto’s disaster recovery solutions, which include real-time protection, near-zero data loss, and low recovery point objectives (RPOs).

Zerto defines RPO as a key metric of any disaster recovery plan, measured in units of time. It deals with data loss and recovery time for data and applications during a crisis or disaster.

Chris Larkins, enterprise technology officer at Tarsus Distribution, says, “With the rising frequency of cyber attacks and operational disruptions, it’s imperative for businesses to ensure their data is secure and recoverable. Our partnership with Zerto enables us to provide a seamless and robust disaster recovery solution that protects our customers’ critical assets and ensures business continuity. This is particularly vital in South Africa, where businesses are frequently challenged by power outages and infrastructure issues.”

Zerto’s senior technology evangelist, Chris Rogers, adds, “Zerto’s technology ensures that businesses can recover quickly from disruptions, minimising downtime, and data loss.”

The partners assert that the need for robust disaster recovery solutions is underscored by the ongoing energy crisis and frequent undersea cable failures, which have highlighted the importance of business continuity measures.

According to Statistics South Africa, the country experienced an average of 2.5 power outages per week in 2023, significantly impacting business operations.

“Our customers can now benefit from a comprehensive disaster recovery solution that is both cost-effective and easy to implement,” says Larkins.