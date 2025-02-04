Tax ombud seeks public help in eFiling hijacking probe

The tax ombud’s survey will collect information on eFiling profile hijacking.

The Office of the Tax Ombud (OTO) has called on taxpayers to participate in a survey about their experience using the South African Revenue Service (SARS) eFiling system.

This, as it searches for insights into the hijacking of SARS eFiling profiles.

The survey, says the South African tax ombud, will assist it in its investigation and compilation of a report on the matter.

“The OTO is appealing to taxpayers and taxpayer representatives to participate in the survey on their experiences and challenges regarding eFiling profile hijacking,” says the ombud.

According to TaxTim, SARS has reported a rise in eFiling profile hijacking, involving various methods, such as altering security details, creating or modifying taxpayer profiles, and executing SIM swaps.

The hijackers’ objectives are to redirect tax refunds to fraudulent bank accounts, which they are setting up for this purpose, said the online tax assistant.

In August 2024, the ombud sought and obtained approval from the finance minister to conduct a review of possible systemic and emerging issues related to alleged SARS service failures in assisting taxpayers with eFiling profile hijacking timeously, in terms of section 16(1)(b) of the Tax Administration Act, 28 of 2011.

This followed complaints and queries received by the OTO from taxpayers and industry bodies, as well as a public workshop with SARS, taxpayers and industry bodies.

To access the ombud’s survey, click here. It can also be completed manually by downloading the form and e-mailing it to communications@taxombud.gov.za.