Taxi industry enters SA’s MVNO market with WOW Mobile

WOW Mobile SIM cards will initially cost R25.

The South African taxi industry has become the latest player to provide a local mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) offering.

Forus Digital and the Eastern Cape Tertiary Transport Cooperative (ECTTC) this week announced the launch of WOW Mobile, as a part of their WOW platform.

In September last year, the ECTTC and Forus partnered to introduce a digital platform for taxi commuters in the Eastern Cape.

The initiative, known as the “Wealth on Wheels” (WOW) Cashless and Digitisation Project, is spearheaded by the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco).

It was launched as a web and mobile app used by scholar transport and commuter taxis.

ECTTC is a tertiary cooperative established in 2014 and is the business arm for Santaco. It is owned by its members, who are all operators in the minibus taxi industry.

WOW Mobile piggybacks on the MTN network, ensuring reliable and extensive coverage across SA, the organisations tell ITWeb via e-mail.

They note that members of the public, including commuters, will be able to use the WOW Mobile MVNO.

“Our goal is to make mobile connectivity accessible and affordable for everyone. They will be conveniently available for purchase on taxis, at taxi ranks, and eventually through other channels. We’re also excited to announce that starter pack specials will be available in the new year.

“WOW Mobile is committed to providing affordable connectivity and innovative solutions, including free WiFi and mobile financial tools. By leveraging our platform, we aim to empower commuters and communities, while driving financial inclusion and enhancing everyday connectivity,” ECTTC and Forus add.

Expanding choice

The launch of the WOW Mobile comes as the niche MVNO market continues to grow in South Africa.

According to a recent report by market analyst firm BMIT, the local MVNO market will continue to outpace that of mobile operators for some time to come.

BMIT expects the market to grow from around 4.8 million active subscribers at the end of this year, to 11 million to 12 million by 2029 − representing a compound annual growth rate of 18%.

FNB Connect, Capitec Connect, PnP Mobile, Boxercom, Poket Mobile, Sakeng Mobile, K’nect Mobile, TFG Connect, Capitec Connect, Melon Mobile and Afrihost Mobile are some of the MVNO players in SA.

ECTTC and Forus point out that their MVNO is the latest addition to the WOW platform, joining a growing ecosystem of applications. These include a cooperative management system, a digital cash payments solution, advanced passenger and vehicle security technologies, scholar transport management and reporting, as well as transport operation management systems.

They add the industry will roll out hyperlocal e-commerce and last-mile delivery solutions within the township economy, and enable the support and development of local small businesses.

“WOW Mobile is designed to offer affordable and inclusive connectivity, with low-cost calls and data packages that will empower the taxi industry with its own dedicated network,” say the organisations.

“This system not only supports connectivity, but also introduces a cashless payment system that provides financial certainty and visibility for all role-players, including drivers, operators and commuters.”

With WOW Scholar Transport, the organisations note, the WOW platform is making strides toward secure and reliable transport for schoolchildren.

The programme includes NFC-enabled wristbands and cards that allow learners to tap on and off, providing parents with real-time notifications about their child’s journey.

This system also ensures drivers, transport operators and administrators have access to essential data on learner attendance, routes and safety management.

Investment drive

According to the organisations, over R20 million has been invested in the development of the WOW platform to date. The ECTTC is working in conjunction with several funding institutions to establish a transport fund to finance the rollout of R2 billion-worth of in-vehicle technology, they add.

“ECTTC members and workers across the industry in the Eastern Cape will begin onboarding in December, marking a critical milestone in digital transformation for South Africa’s transport industry.”

The WOW platform also offers digital wallets for participants, allowing secure financial management and fostering inclusion, and provides access to skills training, job listings and business opportunities through the app.

Its loyalty programme involves users watching ads on the platform, and it also offers a number porting functionality.